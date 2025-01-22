Lauren Alaina Pays Tribute to 'Those Kind Of Women' With New Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Entering a new musical chapter, powerhouse vocalist and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina has released a new song “Those Kind Of Women,” available now. Following the release, Alaina will join fellow American Idol-alum Kelly Clarkson tomorrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It's all about the women who raised me,” Alaina shared about the song with PEOPLE. “I was really fortunate to be raised around a bunch of very strong women. And when we cut this song, when we recorded this song, I was not pregnant nor thinking about becoming pregnant. It's funny how things fell into place.”

Highlighting Alaina's “standout voice” (The Tennessean) and “relatable persona” (MusicRow), the heartfelt new track – produced by lauded hitmaker Joey Moi and penned by Lainey Wilson, Monty Criswell, Derek George and Lynn Hutton – is an ode to her raising and a testament to her loved ones' faith, belting lyrics like “whatever kinda hell they were goin' through, Jesus was right there with 'em.”

With three chart-topping hits under her belt – RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 9X Platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 3X Platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY and Devin Dawson – Alaina will hit the road with Rascal Flatts on their highly-anticipated Life Is A Highway Tour next month.

ABOUT LAUREN ALAINA

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina is unveiling a new musical chapter with the release of “Those Kind Of Women,” out now. Signaling more new music on the horizon, the release is the first taste of new music since her six-song 2023 EP Unlocked. Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 9X Platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 3X Platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and more.

This year, she joins the much-anticipated Rascal Flatts Life Is A Highway Tour. The vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS' Beyond The Edge, ABC's The Bachelorette, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.

Photo credit: Robby Klein

