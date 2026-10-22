Lauren Alaina Earns Fourth No. 1 With 'All My Exes' Featuring Chase Matthew

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Lauren Alaina has earned her fourth No. 1 song at country radio with 'All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew),' nine years after her last chart-topper. The achievement makes her one of five female country artists to reach the top of the charts in 2026, joining Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Stella Lefty, and Taylor Swift. Alaina is also one of eight women to have earned multiple Country Airplay No. 1s this decade.

'This one hits different,' says Alaina. 'It feels so incredible to be 15 years into this amazing career and be back in the number one spot. There were many days where I wasn't sure if I would ever get up there again, but I never gave up. My fans never gave up. My friends at country radio never gave up. My family at Big Loud fought and believed and helped make my dreams come true once again. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. I've been crying off and on for days now. I love y'all so much.'

Her recently released album Stages was co-produced by hitmakers Joey Moi, Ben Johnson, Jacob Durrett, Mikey Reaves and Adam James. The 16-song collection chronicles the defining chapters of Alaina's life with her signature lyrical candor and powerhouse vocals. Over the course of the album, she explores coming of age to starting a family and more, marked by three Stages – Stage One: The Dreaming, Stage Two: The Breaking, Stage Three: The Becoming.

Alaina will continue her headlining The Stages Tour this weekend in Lexington, Kentucky and Cleveland, Ohio. With additional stops in Philadelphia, Ohio and Michigan, Lauren will close out the tour by making her Ryman Auditorium debut in Nashville on November 12. Support across these final dates include rising artists Shane Profitt, and fellow American Idol alum Hannah Harper. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Lauren Alaina's Official Website.

The Stages Tour Dates

October 22 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall >

October 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland >

November 5 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre *

November 6 – Troy, OH – Arbogast Performing Arts Center *

November 7 – Jackson, MI – Potter Center *

November 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium >

* with Shane Profitt

> with Hannah Harper

Lauren Alaina 2026 Additional Tour Dates

October 26 – Orlando, FL – Eat to the Beat Concert Series

October 27 – Orlando, FL – Eat to the Beat Concert Series

November 10 – National Peanut Festival 2026 – Dothan, AL

About Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina, praised by Rolling Stone for her 'powerhouse, honey-toned vocals that meld timeless twang with modern sass,' continues her 'limitless upward trajectory' (American Songwriter) as one of country music's most magnetic entertainers. Her new album Stages, out now (8/28) builds on the momentum of smash 'All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew)' that marked the biggest first-week streaming numbers of her career. A dynamic live act, her headlining The Stages Tour begins this October. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2022, Alaina has earned four No. 1 hits: 'All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew),' Platinum-certified 'Road Less Traveled,' the 4x Platinum 'ONE BEER' with Hardy and Devin Dawson, and Diamond-certified 'What Ifs' with Kane Brown. With 'What Ifs,' Alaina became the only solo female country artist in history to receive the RIAA's Diamond song certification. The vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS' Beyond The Edge, ABC's The Bachelorette, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon's All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama, and more.

Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman







Photo Credit: Jessie Addleman

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