Laura Ulmer Shares New Single TRUSTWORTHY

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Laura Ulmer has released her new single, 'Trustworthy,' out now, an edgy pop track about knowing your worth and refusing to settle for less.

As a visually impaired artist, Ulmer has always had to judge people by more than appearance, reading character through instinct, intention and action rather than what's visible on the surface, and 'Trustworthy' turns that same lens toward matters of the heart, insisting that trust has to be earned rather than assumed at first glance.

The song started with a single word stuck in Ulmer's head after a friend let her down at a moment she needed them most. The friendship survived and remained intact, but the word trustworthy wouldn't leave her alone, so she brought it into a writing session with producer Conor Wharton at Resonate Music School & Studio, the same room where she has made most of her discography.

From there the song took an unexpected turn. Rather than writing another sad song about a friendship on the rocks, Ulmer and Wharton reframed the idea into something edgier and more fun, recasting it as a track about someone pursuing her romantically and her own refusal to let them in until they prove themselves. The whole song was written and produced in just two sessions.

Musically, 'Trustworthy' marks a shift from the sound of Ulmer's last album, built around a synth bell melody, aggressive bass and trap style drums for a palette that is moodier and more upbeat but sultry than anything on 'Pink Wings.' A favourite touch lands right as the chorus hits, the sound of a revving car engine blending straight into the bass to give the drop a real physical push.

The whole record came together fast. Vocals were tracked a few weeks after the song was written, all of it knocked out in a couple of hours on a Sunday afternoon. Wharton mixed and edited the track the very next day, with mastering revisions finished the day after that, taking the song from a single word in Ulmer's head to a finished master in a matter of weeks.

The timing carries its own symmetry. 'Trustworthy' arrives almost exactly one year after 'Pink Wings' first introduced its message of strength and optimism, with this new single continuing the same story from a different angle: learning who deserves a place in her life and not being afraid to ask for proof.

Based in Edmonton and active since 2018, Ulmer has built a growing discography that now stands at five albums, including an earlier record called 'Night Vision,' along with a run of singles, among them 'We All Win.' She has performed at major local events including Glow Edmonton, Taste of Edmonton and Strathearn Art Walk, and has also brought her voice to Edmonton's Trinity Players, performing in the community musical theatre company's productions. Her most recent album, 'Pink Wings,' arrived October 10, 2025, following a release show at 9910 in Edmonton the night before, carrying forward her signature blend of empowering lyrics and modern pop production.

As a visually impaired artist, Ulmer is passionate about breaking down barriers and redefining what is possible in the music industry, a career built and sustained in a field that isn't always easy to access and where her continued success is not something to take for granted. Her motto, you don't have to have sight to have vision, reflects the resilience, creativity and purpose behind her work, a story she has also shared beyond her own shows, including a feature interview on the Reflections podcast in May 2026.

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