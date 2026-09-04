Laura Misch Releases LITHIC (LIVE AT THE BARBICAN) Album
Musical director Eliza Oakes leads an ensemble including Marysia Osu, Kat Newlon, Tim Gardner and Matt Davies.
Composer, songwriter, and saxophonist Laura Misch has released a live recording of her second album, Lithic (Live at the Barbican), recorded during what is described as Misch's largest headline performance to date, via One Little Independent Records.
Recorded across caves, quarries, and coastlines, Lithic crafted an immersive world from stone. It invited listeners into a place where the natural world became both collaborator and instrument in an exploration of humanity's relationship with deep geological time. On Lithic (Live at the Barbican), that imagined world comes to life: a shared act of listening unfolding within the Barbican's own cavernous hall.
The live recording captures the moment the album stepped beyond the studio. More than recreating the record, the live ensemble transforms Lithic's rich electronic textures and saxophone clouds into a shared physical experience where architecture, theatre, and nature become part of one extraordinary performance.
Under the musical direction of Eliza Oakes, Laura is joined by Marysia Osu (harp and piano), Kat Newlon (cello), Tim Gardner (violin) and Matt Davies (drums), whose sensitive performances bring new depth to the music, allowing every breath, gesture, and improvisation to remain palpable.
'I wanted the live performance to feel very ritualistic,' Laura says. 'We really thought about the Barbican like it was this kind of cave. We'd built this whole visual world and then it became this question of: how do we bring those elements into the Barbican? It became about all coming together.'
The Barbican's grand stage becomes a contemporary cave: a place of gathering, storytelling, and deep listening. Throughout the performance, nature is recreated through handcrafted sound. Water drips into microphones. Waves are conjured by an ocean drum. Ancient stone resonates through an 180-year-old lithophone, while the pulse of a handmade goatskin drum becomes the heartbeat of the performance.
Where the studio album embraced vast atmospherics, the live recording brings listeners closer to the people making the music. 'We were trying to be inspired by nature, rather than relying on the electronics, pulling it into something human.' Laura reflects. 'The voice is really raw. Sometimes the recorded album goes into a soundscape space. With the live album, I feel like you can feel the presence of the musicians at all times. It's very human, even though it's inspired by the elements.'
The live album also brings another side of Laura's work into sharper focus. While Lithic explored geological time, its songs remained rooted in human experience – care, belonging, and connection. Performed live, they emerge with renewed intimacy. The tenderness of 'Soften,' the communal call of 'Scrolls', and the cyclical hope of 'Spiral' reveal an artist whose writing is as grounded in human connection as it is in elemental sound. 'Be tender with yourself.' 'Gather your kin, strangers too.' 'Where do we go from here?' These are existential songs, but they are also invitations: to slow down, to listen, and to imagine new ways of being together.
That desire for connection feels especially urgent now. 'In this time of AI and separation, it's really about being in the room together. It's about the collective live experience.'
Beginning with the intimate vulnerability of 'Breathing,' moving through the communal energy of 'Scrolls,' before culminating in the expansive closing arc of 'Spiral,' the live album forms a gradual invitation into Laura's forthcoming European tour, where the same immersive live performance continues across concert halls, theatres and churches – from Amsterdam's Concertgebouw and Berlin's Heimathafen Theatre to Zürich's Kirche Neumünster – each space subtly reshaping the work through its own architecture.
For Laura, Lithic (Live at the Barbican) is not simply the documentation of a concert, but the culmination of years spent building a world that only comes fully to life through collaboration. Shared by musicians, filmmakers, lighting designers, movement directors, and audiences alike, it is an invitation to step inside that world and, for a moment, inhabit it together.
Live Dates
Sep 10th - Denmark, Aarhus - Alter Festival
Sep 24th - Sweden, Malmo - Inkonst
Sep 26th - Denmark, Copenhagen - Concerthuset (Studie 2)
Sep 27th - Sweden, Stockholm - Fasching
Oct 1st - Poland, Warsaw - Jassmine
Oct 2nd - Germany, Berlin - Heimathafen
Oct 4th - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Concertgebouw
Oct 7th - Italy, Milan - Arci Bellezza
Oct 8th - Switzerland, Zurich - Kirche Neumünster
Oct 13th - Spain, Madrid - Villanos del Jazz
Oct 14th - Spain, Barcelona - Piñata
Oct 16th - Portugal, Porto - Mouco
Nov 29th - Portugal, Lisbon - Cultural Centre do Belem
Tracklist
1. Breathing (Live at the Barbican)
2. Echoes (Live at the Barbican)
3. Circle (Live at the Barbican)
4. Fo(r)est (Live at the Barbican)
5. Soften (Live at the Barbican)
6. Kairos (Live at the Barbican)
7. Jealousea (Live at the Barbican)
8. Mythic (Live at the Barbican)
9. Scrolls (Live at the Barbican)
10. Siren (Live at the Barbican)
11. Shell (Live at the Barbican)
12. Spiral (Live at the Barbican)
Credits
All songs written and composed by Laura Misch
Except 'Jealousea' written and composed by Laura Misch & Alfa Mist
All songs produced by Laura Misch & Matt Karmil
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Oli Barton Wood
Artist - Laura Misch
Musical Director & Vocals - Eliza Oakes
Cello - Kat Newlon
Violin - Tim Gardner
Harp & Piano - Marysia Osu
Drums - Matt Davies
Supporting Artist - Afromerm
Producers - Laura Misch + Matt Karmil
Creative Producer - Mathilda Taylor
Socials Producer - Amy Ryder
Movement Director - Liv Lockwood
Lighting Designer & Operator - Imogen Clarke
FOH Sound / Production Manager - Jack Jordan
Multi-track Recording Engineer - Oli Barton Wood
Creative Technician - Harry Wrigley
Costume - Raxada
MUA - Billie Mckenzie
Photographer - El Hardwick
Film Director & Photographer - Joya Berrow
Production Manager - Natasha Chubbuck
Director - Alex Leggatt
Director of Photography - Nick Bourdeaux
Producer & Camera Operator - Fyodor Houtheusen
Camera Operator - Max Tuite
Camera Operator - George Dixon
Projections - Matt Rosier
Photo Credit: El Hardwick
Photo Credit: El Hardwick