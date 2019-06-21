Laura Jean Anderson Debuts New White Stripes Cover Alongside Live EP, Out Now

Today, Los Angeles-based artist Laura Jean Anderson has released a new EP of live in-studio trackstitled, Live From Studio Hotel Earth. The EP is a stunning showcase of Laura Jean's raw powerhouse vocal, all recorded in one-take. The live EP is out now via B3SCI Records, available everywhere here.



Live From Studio Hotel Earth includes tracks from her debut Lonesome No More EP alongside a brand new cover of The White Stripes' "I'm Lonely (But I Ain't That Lonely Yet)."



Speaking on the live EP, Laura Jean notes, "Making a record and having the vast possibilities of production and instrumentation is exciting, but there is something special about limitation. This live EP brings the songs back to how they were written - back to those intimate moments of writing alone late at night with just me and my guitar. These songs are really personal to me - all about very vivid moments and stories of my life so being able to record them stripped-down and intimately was really emotional but beautiful. The day of recording was really special for me. I'm a huge believer of the power of a community of people. So it was really special having my old friend Theo Karon record this in his new studio."



Following a busy spring on the live front including a run of shows at SXSW 2019 as well as tours with The Dip and Lauren Ruth Ward, Laura Jean will embark on a summer tour as direct support with L.A. alt-rock outfit Grizfolk. See full date listing below. Tickets here.



Jul 19 // Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour *

Jul 20 // Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *

Jul 21 // Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon *

Jul 22 // Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

Jul 24 // Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

Jul 25 // Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile*

Jul 26 // Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

Jul 27 // Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

Jul 30 // Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver *

Jul 31 // San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

Aug 2 // Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium *

Aug 3 // Fresno, CA @ Strummer's Bar & Grill *

* w/ Grizfolk



Late 2018's debut Lonesome No More marked the pinnacle of a momentous year for the budding songstress, which kicked off with the release of 2018 debut single "Silence Won't Help Me Now." The track impacted as a much-needed rally cry for the voiceless in today's tumultuous times. First debuting with NPR / All Songs Considered, the track embodies Laura Jean's struggle resisting societal confines and breaking away from her conservative Mormon upbringing. Noisey described the song's official videoas "equally powerful," giving the track a new, jarring visual context. Laura Jean further detailed the song and video's backstory in an exclusive interview with Salon.



Single "Love You Most" followed, putting Laura Jean's powerhouse vocal at the forefront alongside sweeping melodies and a textured instrumental. The track, tipped early by the The FADER, was released alongside a stunning video which debuted alongside an exclusive interview with L.A. Weekly. Laura Jean later released "Thinkin Bout You," a further taste of her songwriting dexterity, which was touted by The Line of Best Fit.



This spring, Laura Jean debuted "On My Mind," an unreleased single from Lonesome No More that drew praise from the likes FLOOD Magazine and Rolling Stone, who named it among their 'Top Country Songs to Hear Now.'



Born one of five kids in Olympia, Washington where grunge was king and liberal hippies thrived, Laura Jean was raised strictly Mormon, a stark dichotomy that inflicts her art to this day with a deep-seated poignancy. By her mid-teens, she began to form her own differing views and music was her first outlet for rebellion. First honing her vocal skill in church choirs through childhood, a bronchitis-riden audition led to a chance acceptance to California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) prompting a move to California to study classical voice. She made her way working odd jobs, busking, and playing live in any capacity - a testament to her reverence and embodiment of classic blue collar musicians of yore (Nina Simone, Janis Joplin, etc) who built careers on painstaking hard work and rooted in all things live.



After a break from school involving farm work in South America, found love and subsequent heartbreak,berry farming in Washington state, and residing in a hippie commune, Laura Jean moved back to L.A. to finish school at CalArts. Since then, she's lived in various artist compounds on L.A.'s east side throwing pop-up house shows, always surrounded by musicians, always performing.



Listen to the Live From Studio Hotel Earth EP in its entirety now at the links below and be on the lookout for more to come from the rising artist very soon.





