Laura Cheadle Drops Sunshine On Us With Her New Pre-save For 'Everybody Say'

Award-winning R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Laura Cheadle has released "Everybody Say," her first single of the new year for pre-save on digital and download streaming sites https://soulspazm.ffm.to/everybodysay. The single will be released on February 19, 2021.

With this release, Cheadle has introduced some sorely-needed positivity into the world. This song is a "Feel Good Smash" - Journalist Alex Kendall

"'Everybody Say' came to me in a dream and it was a reflection of being home during COVID. I took this dream to the recording studio, and my dad came up with the music in minutes. I was tired of seeing so much negativity and wanted to lead off with a single to heal people and bring joy to their lives. I want people to hear and see this song and feel amazing!" - (Laura Cheadle)

The pop-soul songstress certainly makes good on her promise to lighten up her listeners' moods. Wasting no time, the song immediately delivers a memorable, whoa-centric hook. Cheadle's care-free riffing is accompanied by her brother Jimmy Lee on rhythm guitar. His playing is reminiscent of Louis Shelton's octave work in the iconic intro to the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back." You'll also hear Cheadle's mother, Sue, on background vocals. Like much of Cheadle's work, "Everybody Say" is truly a family affair.

Cheadle grew up on tour with her father, James, an accomplished pianist who was once an active player in the Philadelphia International scene. In addition to serving as a co-writer, producer and keyboardist on his daughter's records, James Cheadle owns and operates the New Jersey studio where this single (as well as the rest of Laura's forthcoming album) was recorded. Pre-pandemic, the Cheadles often performed together as the Laura Cheadle Family Band. In fact, the WXPN Tri-State Indie Music Award winners once appeared on COZI TV's "Next Great Family Band."



Marked by soft piano and electric guitar over a simple, laid-back groove, the verses of "Everybody Say" allow Cheadle's soulful voice to shine. The catchy, ultra-singable melody from the intro returns in the choruses, as does Jimmy's infectious rhythm guitar. Strings outline the bridge, where Cheadle instructs listeners that sometimes, "the only way to dream is to believe." Jimmy's guitar builds as his sister's voice holds out a high note that extends into a bright and airy outro that features xylophone and plenty of improvisation.The only thing this track needs is an audience to answer Cheadle's calls for everybody to sing along! ### Click Here to Download Image

Biography:

If you're longing for some real music that you can feel in your heart, lyrics that speak to your soul, and a live performance with the power to blow the roof off the sky, you can stop right here. If you're tired of all the staged choreography, blinding light shows, capes, costumes, lip-synching and auto-tunes that seems to have taken over live performances, you have found a place to rest, refresh, and renew. Welcome to the world of Laura Cheadle.

Along with her Family Band, she has opened for some of the biggest names in the business and won numerous awards, including "Best Indie Jazz/Blues Band" at WXPN sponsored Tri-State Indie Music Awards. She has performed on stages from NYC to London, appeared on 6ABC's "Tuned In" as the very first viewer's choice, the "NBC 10" Show, and the National reality show "Next Great Family Band." Laura was recently featured in Curve Magazine, named one of "100 Women We Love" in Go Magazine, and declared a "Super Woman" in South Jersey Magazine for her active Charity Work.

As Traveler Guitar's newest Brand Ambassador, her solo career is starting to explode, performing a set at NAMM2020, filming specialized performance and educational video segments for Next Level Guitar's site, and having recently been honored with the Musician of the Decade award for her body of work and trend-setting style. One of her original compositions was recently included in a popular TV show, and she participated in a Philadelphia Film project with a seamlessly acted feature role in the short film "Ether."

Never one to measure herself according to the trends of the times or the female singer "flavor of the month," Laura has carved out her own lane since she began performing as a child, and she has done it the old-fashioned way, on pure talent. Gifted with a voice powerful enough to shake rafters, and tender enough to navigate the entire range of the emotional scale, Laura Cheadle is a singer commanding more than just a listen or a look. Her albums, like her concerts, are an experience. Inseparable from the truth of the songs she writes, the raw emotion that tears out of her reaches deep into your heart with the kind of performance her audiences remember long after the last notes have been played.