Laura Carbone Announces a North American Tour

Following on the momentum of her brief US debut tour in March, 2019, Berlin's "Lynchian"* nightingale Laura Carbone heads back to North America with her band in mid-September for an extensive cross-country tour kicking off in Los Angeles and culminating at the end of the month with various dates across Canada. The tour will draw on material from her highly acclaimed 2016 debut album 'Sirens' and the rapturously received 2018 follow-up LP, 'Empty Sea'.

Carbone brings her unique brand of 'Noisy Dreamadelica' to the American heartland for the first time, having established a jaw-dropping live reputation on previous tours with UK shoegaze legends The Jesus & Mary Chain, NY indie favorites The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart and her own 2019 Empty Sea European headline tour.

Eager to play and experience the American continent that lies between the NY/LA bubbles as well, Laura Carbone's first major North American tour takes in cities both large and small, accompanied by her distinguished Berlin-based band of Mark Lewis (guitar, vocals), Brodie White (bass, vocals), and Jeff Collier (drums, vocals). Opening for Laura for three consecutive nights in Washington DC, Baltimore and New York as Laura's very special guest will be Kip Berman from The Pains of Being Pure at Heart with his new project, The Natvral. Kip and Laura previously collaborated on the spellbinding 2018 single "The Flowers Beneath Your Feet."

Writing Empty Sea between the dystopia of a harsh German winter in a small industrial town and, the glaring sun-drenched haze of Los Angeles, Laura Carbone has trademarked her own distinctive musical atmosphere embracing darkness, friction, chaos and abandon best heard on tracks like "Crisis" and "Cellophane Skin", yet beautifully punctuated by bittersweet melodies and shining, sultry vocal performances found on tracks like "Lullaby" and "Grace."

North American Tour Dates

09/12 Los Angeles, CA - Hi Hat (USA)

09/14 Bisbee, AZ - The Quarry (USA)

09/15 Tuscon, AZ - Club Congress (USA)

09/17 Dallas, TX - Ruins. (USA)

09/18 Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom (USA)

09/19 Indianapolis, IN - Pioneer (USA)

09/20 Washington, DC - Songbyrd (USA)

09/21 Baltimore, MD - Rituals (USA)

09/22 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right (USA)

09/24 Toronto - Burdock (CAN)

09/25 Hamilton - Mills Hardware (CAN)

09/26 Ottawa - Black Squirrel Books (CAN)

09/27 Montreal - O Patro Vys (CAN)

09/28 Ottawa - Record Centre (instore) (CAN)





