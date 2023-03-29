Laufey's 'Everything I Know About Love' Reaches #1 on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Album Chart

Everything I Know About Love, the 2022 debut album from breakout jazz artist Laufey, debuts this week at #1 on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Album chart while also reaching #3 on Top New Artist Albums, #12 on Current Pop Albums, #14 on Current Alternative Albums and #26 on Heatseekers Albums charts.

Most recently, Laufey released a new project, A Night At The Symphony, via AWAL. The curated collection of songs was recorded a few months ago with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra during a sold-out two-night run at Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavík. A Night At The Symphony features previously released tracks off her debut album Everything I Know About Love and her 2021 EP, Typical of Me.

Laufey is also set to release a heart-shaped pink vinyl featuring fan favorite song "Valentine" off of Everything I Know About Love as well as a live rendition of the track from A Night At The Symphony. The 7" is set for release on April 22 for Record Store Day.

On Everything I Know About Love, Laufey blows up intimate coming-of-age feelings into grand cinematic moments, as sweeping orchestral arrangements mingle with delicate acoustic guitar and Laufey's jazz vocals that recall golden-age Hollywood musicals.

Laufey wrote the songs during a period of transition into adulthood, as she moved out of her parents' home and navigated new young adult relationships.

She co-produced every song, played cello on over half the tracks and did extensive composing and arranging throughout the project, working with producers Leroy Clampitt and Spencer Stewart. In addition, her twin sister and mother both contribute violin to the record, while on the title track the trio play together in familial harmony.

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a Los Angeles-based singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose jazz songs are about young love and self-discovery. Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, the Icelandic-Chinese artist grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father's record collection.

In 2020, the 23-year-old musician released her debut single "Street by Street," written while she attended the Berklee College of Music. The song reached the top of the Icelandic radio charts and caught the eyes of contemporaries like Billie Eilish, Willow Smith, V of BTS and dodie.

Following the release of her Typical of Me EP, Laufey was named Best New Artist in Jazz and Blues at the Icelandic Music Awards and hosted her own show on BBC Radio 3/BBC Sounds.

Her track "Valentine" peaked at #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart where it currently sits at #2, behind another Laufey hit "Let You Break My Heart Again." In 2022, Laufey appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was the most streamed jazz artist on Spotify in 2022.

LAUFEY LIVE

April 7-Great Barrington, MA-Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

July 8-Ghent, BE-Gent Jazz Festival

July 9-Rotterdam, NL-North Sea Jazz Festival

July 15-Pori, FI-Pori Jazz

August 26-Port Townsend, WA-THING