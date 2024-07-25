Joybomb Share New Single 'Faith & Chemistry'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Memphis rockers Joybomb share their newest single "Faith & Chemistry", the second release in advance of their Modern Scripture EP. This sunny banger finds the group reaching deep into their bag of tricks to pull out a bright stick of bubblegum that doubles as a plastic explosive.

Describing the track, Joybomb singer/guitarist Grant Beatty calls it "toxic romance overdosed on the highs and lows of symbiosis, placating through sobriety, and the pursuit for dopamine in various forms."

With it's irrepressible hooks and bright dynamicism, "Faith & Chemistry" is a stylistic curveball in the intense wake of the punky Modern Scripture lead-off single "Nanoplastique". That track harnessed some of Joybomb's heaviest influences to deliver a tongue-in-cheek homage to a world consumed by microplastics. Leaving absurdity exposed in its wake, the scathing takedown of environmental degradation invoked the more dangerous of spirits and set the stage for the EP to come.

Modern Scripture continues the group's mission to further the hard-nosed melodic punk and charged social commentary of their 2022 debut LP American Cult Candy. On this outing they dial it in even further; doubling down on playfully deviant religious tropes juxtaposed to themes of bottomless consumer culture, chemical escapism, absurd political theater, and tragic romance. This EP sees the band reunite with producer Matt Qualls (who also produced Joybomb's 2023 standalone singles "Tell Tale Boys" and "Visions!" ). Tracking took place through the spring of 2024 at Qualls' Easley McCain Recording in Memphis, Tennessee.

