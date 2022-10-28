Larry Fleet Drops 'The Live Sessions: Vol. 1'

Big Loud's soulful troubadour Larry Fleet is notorious for his ability to "take you to goosebumps city in a hurry" (Whiskey Riff) and proves it 11-fold on his all-new collection, The Live Sessions: Vol. 1.

Bringing an all-live set of new songs and already released fan-favorites, including breakout hit "Where I Find God" to audio partners nationwide, Fleet's impressive live vocal chops and musicality elevate all eleven songs on the album to new heights, topped off with two collaborations from his match-made-in-heaven duet partner Zach Williams.

Recorded between The Ryman Auditorium and Welcome to 1979 Studios in Nashville, the set answers an overwhelming call from fans to bring these raw recordings to streamers.

"Well, I heard y'all!" Fleet beams. "One of my favorite things to do is play live music, so to be able to put out a live record is really special. It's got some old songs and some new ones, and a couple with my good buddy Zach Williams who I'm grateful to for collaborating with me. Thank you to everyone who kept asking for something like this - it was a blast to put together. I sure hope y'all enjoy it."

Tonight, Fleet will bring his raved-about debut headline One For The Road Tour to New York City's Gramercy Theatre for a sold-out evening of music, with opener Nate Smith. The 20-date run has entertained wall-to-wall theatre crowds nationwide, tallying over ten sellouts and counting, and creating meaningful moments: moments like his hometown sellout in Chattanooga, onstage in September across a weekend of sold-out shows throughout the Midwest, and as recent as last night at Alexandria, Virginia's The Birchmere.



"Seeing the fans show up for us out on the road has meant so much to me," Fleet says. "You hope when you make music that it's going to connect with people and make some kind of a difference in their lives, and seeing them roll out every night, singing along...it just brings everything full circle. I can't wait for tonight in New York City, and to close it out big next weekend."

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs, but never lost sight of his own dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road.

Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel. The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin' Hard.

Breakout hit "Where I Find God" - a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power's presence - is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his "emotive vocals" (Billboard) and amassing over 27 million official music video views. Fleet just wrapped a run supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour and is on the road now on his first-ever headlining One For The Road Tour.

Listen to the new EP here: