Larkin Poe Present New Song 'Georgia Off My Mind'

Larkin Poe - the GRAMMY® Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell - have shared "Georgia Off My Mind," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

A heavy-hearted yet swinging lament for what we leave behind in chasing our dreams, the track is joined by an official music video/visualizer streaming now at YouTube. "Georgia Off My Mind" marks the latest single from Larkin Poe's upcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony, arriving via their own Tricki-Woo Records on Friday, November 11. Pre-orders are available now, including limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more.

"Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening," says Rebecca. "My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus - 'Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind' - and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we've made thousands of times now."

Blood Harmony also includes such recent singles as the ferocious "Bad Spell" and the smoldering title track, "Blood Harmony," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Blood Harmony" is joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via Guitar World, which declared the track, "Soulful...It builds and builds. It assembles itself with acoustic, lap steel and electric guitar parking a relaxed southern rock vibe over a kick. It speaks of music running in the family."

"Bad Spell" - which Rebecca describes as "a female response" to Screamin' Jay Hawkins' classic "I Put a Spell on You" - arrived this spring alongside an official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

The track was met by critical applause around the world, with Americana-UK hailing its "leather jacket swagger," adding, "This fierce blues rock barnburner from Larkin Poe conjures arena strutting 70's rockers and the first wave of British blues in the 60's." "Rebecca delivers some monumental riffage on the tune," wrote Guitar World, "with her sister Megan adding some singeing lap steel statements to the picture."

Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock 'n' roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.

In a departure from the self-contained approach of past albums like 2020's Self Made Man - praised by American Songwriter as "pumped up for arena-sized consumption without compromising any of its stripped-down command and intensity" - Larkin Poe co-produced the new album alongside Texas-bred musician Tyler Bryant (also Rebecca's husband).

With Megan handling harmony vocals, lap steel, and resonator guitar and Rebecca on guitar and keys, Larkin Poe also enlisted members of their longtime live band, including drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman. Mainly recorded at Rebecca and Tyler's home studio, the result is an electrifying new work that fully harnesses the fiery vitality they've shown in touring across the globe, imbuing their songs with equal parts soulful sensitivity and thrilling ferocity.

From the feverish guitar work of "Bad Spell" to the soul-stirring "Southern Comfort" and smoldering title track, Blood Harmony reveals a band in complete touch with their formidable intuition, their storytelling fortified with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart.

"When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you're going to wind up," says Larkin Poe. "Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives. And it still feels like just the beginning. Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty."

Larkin Poe are currently celebrating Blood Harmony on a marathon world tour, including North American dates as part of Willie Nelson & Family's Outlaw Music Festival Tour continuing into October. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

LARKIN POE WORLD TOUR DATES 2022

AUGUST

25 - Las Vegas, NV - The Big Blues Bender *

27 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Trois-Rivières en Blues *

8/30-9/5 - Playa Mujeres, Mexico - Etheridge Island *

SEPTEMBER

2 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center

4 - George, WA - The Gorge ^

9 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

14 - Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada - Harvest Music Festival *

16 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion #

18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC #

23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion #

OCTOBER

1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival *

8 - Columbia, MO - Roots N Blues Festival *

9 - Gretna, LA - Gretna Fest 2022 *

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre #

16 - Irvine, CA - Fivepoint Amphitheatre #

APRIL 2023

9 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton Bandroom

* Festival Appearance

# Outlaw Music Festival Tour

^ w/Dave Matthews Band and Black Pumas