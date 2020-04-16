Larkin Poe Announce New Video & Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe have revealed the new video for 'Holy Ghost Fire', the latest track from their new album, SELF MADE MAN.

"Our whole crew has been on lockdown here in Nashville, Tennessee, so we had to think outside the box and flex our DIY muscles to get this music video made from quarantine. Rebecca's husband Tyler Bryant shot the performance footage of us in a vacant lot next to an AutoZone and even the homeless guy stayed 6-feet away out of respect to social-distancing measures."

"'Holy Ghost Fire' is our anthem for the healing power of music. When we wrote the song a couple of months ago, we had no idea how cathartic it would be for us to release a song of optimism and unity during these uncertain times.

Originally due to tour Europe next month, Larkin Poe have also announced their rescheduled tour dates, which will now take place in February 2021 along with some additional dates added and venue changes. You can find full details and tickets at the band's website here.

FEBRUARY 2021 TOUR DATES

03 Feb - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *04 Feb - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanizers *05 Feb - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute06 Feb - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *08 Feb - Bristol, UK @ SWX09 Feb - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *10 Feb - London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire11 Feb - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz13 Feb - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon14 Feb - Luxembourg, LU @ den Atelier *15 Feb - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall18 Feb - Madrid, ES @ Sala But19 Feb - Santander ES @ Escenario Santander *20 Feb - Barcelona ES @ Sala Apolo21 Feb - Valencia ES @ Sala Jerusalem *23 Feb - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten *24 Feb - Milan, IT @ Santeria25 Feb - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle *27 Feb - Vienna, AT @ WUK28 Feb - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat *01 Mar - Warsaw. PL @ Proxima *02 Mar - Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar04 Mar - Berlin, DE @ Huxley's Neue Welt06 Mar - Stockholm, SE @ Berns08 Mar - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller09 Mar - Gothenburg, SE @ Tradgarn10 Mar - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega12 Mar - Hamburg DE @ Markthalle13 Mar - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique14 Mar - Cologne DE @ Live Music Hall* New show or new venue

During the lockdown period, Larkin Poe have also been busy and are keeping fans entertained with their 'Home Sweet Home Live Stream Series', with proceeds from tickets going to United Way Nashville.

"We've had to postpone concerts, but we don't want the music to stop. This live stream series is our way of keeping the music going, from our home sweet home to yours. A portion of proceeds will be going to United Way Nashville, to help our community with the double effects of the recent tornado and current Coronavirus pandemic. If you can't watch the show live, your ticket purchase will allow you to watch it anytime later!"

Home Sweet Home Live Stream Series

April 18 at 9pm UK - Best of Tip o' The HatMay 2 at 9pm UK - The HitsMay 16 at 9pm UK - Blues ClassicsMay 30 at 6pm UK - Happy Hour Show 1 (Europe)May 30 at 12pm UK - Happy Hour Show 2 (North America)June 6 at 9pm UK - Requests Show

Ticket are available at: https://fanlink.to/lp-homesweethome

The new album SELF MADE MAN comes out Friday June 12th , via the band's own Tricki-Woo Records and you can pre-order it here . All pre-orders will be joined by instant grat downloads of 'Holy Ghost Fire' and the album's acclaimed first single, 'She's A Self Made Man'.

SELF MADE MAN sees the multi-instrumentalist sister duo, comprised of the Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based Rebecca and Megan Lovell, pushing their music and message towards hitherto unexplored terrain, inspired by their epic world travels yet still powerfully rooted in the creative heritage of their beloved American South.

The album's lead single 'She's A Self Made Man', with its playfully pointed gender twist gives the LP its title and serves as an anthem for Larkin Poe, kicking off the proceedings with a big riffed assertion of their current intent and amplified artistic power.

The video for 'She's A Self Made Man' was released with Clash naming the "biting, fantastically emphatic new single" as its 'Track of the Day', and noting, "Its crunching guitar palette is augmented by flashes of sterling Americana, hearkening to their Nashville base."





Whilst Classic Rock declared, "'She's A Self Made Man' kicks all kinds of ass. If delta blues had a baby with punk, and raised it on beefy rock'n'roll, it might have turned out like this."