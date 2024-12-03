Lainey Wilson Launches 'Heart Like A Truck Fund Week of Giving'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer and songwriter Lainey Wilson's charity, the Heart Like A Truck Fund is launching the Heart Like A Truck Fund Week of Giving, to make donations to various organizations throughout the week in honor of Giving Tuesday.

Each day, Wilson will spotlight a different organization to raise awareness and contribute to their cause. The week kicks off today with a donation to The Salvation Army, followed by a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday. Later in the week, Lainey will support organizations chosen by her fans resulting in Wilson’s Heart Like a Truck Fund committing to donate over $70,000 throughout the initiative. For more information and to make a donation, visit here.

Adding to Wilson’s triumphant year, she recently took home two awards at the 58th Annual CMA Awards: Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”). Wilson also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan in addition to performing “4x4xU,” and “Amarillo by Morning” as part of the George Strait Lifetime Achievement tribute during the live show. Wilson’s live version of “4x4xU” is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen/share HERE.

Wilson is nominated for Best Country Album for her album Whirlwind at the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Whirlwind was released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville this past summer and earned Wilson her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart—her first top 10 entry. Stream/purchase HERE.

The album adds to an already monumental career for Wilson, who, in just the past year, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th annual ACM Awards and five awards at the 57th annual CMA Awards (being named Entertainer of the Year at both the ACMs and CMAs). Wilson received two awards at the ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music. Moreover, Wilson wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma,” which was featured in the new Twisters movie.

Photo credit: Erick Frost

Comments