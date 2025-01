Lainey Wilson Confirms Extensive 2025 'Whirlwind' World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson has confirmed her Whirlwind World Tour to kick off in March.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light and Wrangler, the tour will include stops at Zurich’s X-TRA, Paris’ Elysée Montmartre, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s River Center Arena and Denver’s Ball Arena among many others. Special guests on the tour include ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to tickets starting Tuesday, February 4 at 8:00am local time. Citi is the official card of the Whirlwind World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10:00PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale for the Whirlwind World Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Pre-sale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10:00PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon.com/Access or the My Verizon App. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 7 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found here.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Wilson, who is nominated for Best Country Album at this weekend’s 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her acclaimed record, Whirlwind. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Whirlwind was released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville this past summer and earned Wilson her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart—her first top 10 entry. The album features her current Top 5 country radio single “4x4xU” which is geared up to be her eighth #1 hit. Stream/purchase Whirlwind HERE.

Additionally, in just the past year, Wilson was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th ACM Awards and two awards at the 58th CMA Awards, where she also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Wilson also received two awards at this year’s ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

A prolific and sought-after songwriter, Wilson has scored seven #1 hits including “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified “Heart Like A Truck,” and has also collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Nosedive”), Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). She is also a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actor, as she made her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone and recently returned for its final episode of the series. Moreover, Wilson wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma,” which was featured in the new Twisters movie.

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale February 7 at 10:00am local time

March 4—Zurich, CH—X-TRA~

March 6—Antwerp, BE—De Roma~

March 8—Rotterdam, NL—Rotterdam Ahoy

March 9—Berlin, DE—Uber Eats Music Hall

March 12—Copenhagen, DK—Vega Main~

March 14—London, UK—O2 Arena

March 15—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena

March 16—Glasgow, Scotland—The SSE Hydro

March 18—Kingston upon Thames, UK—Banquet Records

March 19—Paris, FR—Elysée Montmartre~

May 30—Panama City Beach, FL—Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

May 31—Lexington, KY—Railbird Festival

June 6—Myrtle Beach, SC—Carolina Country Music Fest

June 20—Wildwood, NJ—Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest

June 27—Cadott, WI—Country Fest

July 12—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

August 14—Phoenix, AZ—Footprint Center*

August 15—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

August 16—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*

August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 22—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center*

August 23—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

August 28—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 29—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*

August 30—Saskatoon, SK—SaskTel Centre*

September 11—Baton Rouge, LA—Raising Cane’s River Center†

September 13—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena†

September 18—Austin, TX—Moody Center‡

September 19—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

September 20—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

September 25—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage§

September 26—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre§

September 27—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena§

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena||

October 3—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center§

October 4—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center§

October 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden§

October 11—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center§

October 16—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena||

October 18—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center||

October 24—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center#

November 7—Tampa, FL—Amalie Arena#

November 8—Orlando, FL—Kia Center#

~with special guest Zach Meadows

*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts

†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson

‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan

Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

