Lady Gaga Releases Track Listing For Upcoming Album, Chromatica

Lady Gaga has released the track listing for her upcoming album, Chromatica. The upcoming album is set to include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

Check out her announcement here!

Chromatica is the upcoming sixth studio album by American singer Lady Gaga. Originally scheduled for April 10, 2020, the album's release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chromatica will serve as a follow-up to Gaga's fifth studio album Joanne (2016), and her first full-length release since the soundtrack album for the film A Star Is Born (2018).

On February 25, 2020, Gaga announced "Stupid Love" as the album's lead single, released on February 28, 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You