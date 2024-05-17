Laci Kaye Booth Releases Full-Length Debut 'The Loneliest Girl In The World'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artist-to-watch Laci Kaye Booth’s anticipated full-length debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World, is out now via Geffen Records—her first record in partnership with the label.

In conjunction with the release, the official music video for album track, “I Let Him Love Me,” has also debuted. Watch/share the video, which was filmed in Booth’s hometown of Livingston, TX, HERE.

Produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Patrick Droney), The Loneliest Girl In The World strikes a rare balance between raw emotional realism and bittersweet romanticism. Across these fifteen ethereal, country-tinged tracks, Booth puts forth her most honest, fearless and striking work to date, as she details her personal triumphs and tribulations with a true sense of artistic clarity.

Reflecting on the project, Booth shares, “This album has been two years in the making, but has taken a whole life of heartache, loneliness, failure, and big dreaming to create. I’m so happy to finally share what is truly a piece of my heart with the world.”

Raised in a barn in Livingston, TX and now based in Nashville, Booth started writing her own songs at age nine, has toured across the country and been named one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country.” In celebration of her new music, Booth will perform at select festivals this year including Hangout Music Festival later today and CMA Fest on June 7. Additional details can be found HERE.

THE LONELIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD TRACK LIST

1. Intro

2. Cigarettes

3. The Loneliest Girl In The World

4. Neon & Off

5. Sometimes

6. Since 1995

7. True Love

8. Nightmare

9. I Let Him Love Me

10. Bill

11. Can’t Cowboy

12. South

13. Get Out Of My Dreams

14. Damn Good In A Dive Bar

15. Hang On, Houston

LACI KAYE BOOTH CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 17—Gulf Shores, AL—Hangout Music Festival 2024

June 7—Nashville, TN—CMA Fest 2024

Photo credit: Natalie Sakstrup

Comments