Laci Kaye Booth Joining Parker McCollum's 2025 Arena Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Laci Kaye Booth will join Parker McCollum on his “What Kinda Man” arena tour next year. The tour kicks off in January and includes stops at Athens’ Akins Ford Arena, Portland, ME’s Cross Insurance Arena, Amherst’s Mullins Center, Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and more. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the new dates are on-sale now, full details can be found HERE.

The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Booth, who released her full-length debut album, The Loneliest Girl In The World, this past spring via Geffen Records (stream/purchase HERE). Produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Patrick Droney), The Loneliest Girl In The World features Booth’s most honest, fearless and striking work to date, as she details her personal triumphs and tribulations with a true sense of artistic clarity.

Earlier this summer, Booth also released The Loneliest Girl In The World (Acoustic Sessions), which features stripped down versions of six songs from the album, including “Cigarettes,” which the Los Angeles Times selected as one of the Best Songs of 2024 So Far. Listen to the acoustic project HERE.

Raised in a barn in Livingston, TX and now based in Nashville, Booth started writing her own songs at age nine, has toured across the country and been named one of CMT’s “Next Women of Country.” Known for her engaging live performances, Booth has spent much of the past year on the road including shows with Flatland Cavalry, Kameron Marlowe and more.

LACI KAYE BOOTH CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 10—Koln, Germany—Yard Club*

December 11—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg*

December 13—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute*

December 15—Glasgow, U.K.—SWG3*

December 16—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Academy*

December 17—Camden, U.K.—Electric Ballroom*

January 23—Athens, GA—Akins Ford Arena+

January 24—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum+

January 30—Kingston, RI—The Ryan Center+

January 31—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena+

February 1—Amherst, MA—Mullins Center+

February 20—Park City, KS—Hartman Arena+

February 21—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

February 22—Cedar Rapids, IA—Alliant Energy Powerhouse+

May 16—Gulf Shores, AL—Sand in My Boots 2025

﻿*supporting Kameron Marlowe

+supporting Parker McCollum

Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup

Comments