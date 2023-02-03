La Rapper/Producer Hudi Drops 'Brand New!' Single

Hudi likes to be distracted. The 25-year-old rapper-singer-producer from Manhattan's Washington Heights says he only likes to make music at home where he can watch a movie, play video games, read, even take a shower-all while he's working on his next project. Today he drops "Brand New!" - a self-produced braggadocious new single and video that features his enticing hooks and clever wordplay.

Hudi describes the new single, "'Brand New!' was like the lowest point for me in the past couple years - there was no output for an extended period of time, and I didn't know how to tap into anything exciting. At the same time, I was also tired of entertaining all the sad s I was writing, so I kept coming back to this image of Missy Elliot being a shy, low energy person but popping out when it's time to pop out, so I just locked in to that early 00's braggadocios sh** just to find some type of fun."

He continues, "I was just so tired of making sad music and I wanted something to start the project off with a bang. I was also really trying to take the live aspect into consideration. I knew I needed more sh** I can hype up a crowd with. I had to shout out Teddy Santis on it, but that was before ALD started getting roasted on the internet so it might not be as cool now, but I really don't care, I feel like it doesn't matter cuz I'm from the city and that sh**s timeless anyway."'

His self-produced songs are exacting and deliciously snappy. It's hard not to listen to a Hudi song and walk away with an earworm. Early listeners would agree-Hudi's 2019 single "Rain" has been streamed over 6.5 million times and his 2020 single "WOODCHUCK!" boasts over 5 million streams across platforms.

More About Hudi:

Before he was Hudi, he was Hudson Prichett, an early aughts uptown kid whose grandmother nicknamed him "Huddy" and who grew up with the sounds of 50 Cent, Jay-Z, The Neptunes, Missy Elliott, and Eminem in his walkman headphones. The budding artist began rapping as a kid, but he first experimented with making music in secret, borrowing his mother's blue snowball mic (she sings, teaches vocal coaching at NY, and at one time wrote for The New York City Jazz Record) and messing around with Garageband and Logic in the confines of his own room.

Hudi taught himself how to produce on YouTube before releasing his first project at the age of 17. Fast forward a couple years after being discovered on Soundcloud, Hudi was introduced to his current manager who coincidentally happens to be a former student of his mother's. Hudi's debut EP TSAR (2020) earned praise in MTV, Early Rising, and Fashionably Early and his talents have already garnered him playlist support from Spotify (New Music Friday, Fresh Finds; Anti Pop) and Apple Music (Chill Rap; Emo Rap; Vibes).

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Logan Rice