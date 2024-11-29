LYOD & Alexis Troy Drop 'Future Zulu' Ahead of Long-Awaited 'Nightfall' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cologne dance sensation LYOD teams up with multi-platinum producer Alexis Troy for their dark, high-energy anthem, 'Future Zulu,' out now on OUT FIT. The release makes up part of their forthcoming eight-track collaborative EP, 'Nightfall' in Feb 2025.

On 'Future Zulu,' LYOD and Alexis explore the darker side of electronic music. The track begins with a striking synth line, building into haunting vocals before erupting into an electrifying, heart-stopping drop. It's a raw, club-ready soundscape that perfectly balances emotion and energy, showcasing LYOD's signature sound while pushing into new sonic territory.

'Future Zulu' has already gained underground acclaim, becoming a fan-favorite secret ID at LYOD - LIVE events. Its iconic status has been cemented by fans who eagerly awaited its official release, and it stands as one of the defining tracks of the 'Nightfall' EP.

To coincide with the single, LYOD delivered his captivating LYOD - LIVE show at 60hz Club Berlin earlier this month. The performance offered a stripped-back setup, allowing fans to experience a one-of-a-kind event with moments that will never be replicated.

LYOD, born Niklas Heidkamp from Cologne, Germany, has become a rising star in dance music, amassing over 100 million streams with hits like 'Underwater' ft. Celi and his viral 2020 single, 'Do It For Love.' His debut album, Forgot How You Dance, released in September 2023, cemented his reputation for blending emotion and soul into dance music. Supported by top DJs such as R3hab and Sam Feldt, LYOD's music has been celebrated by outlets like Beatportal and has taken off on TikTok.

'Future Zulu' gives fans a taste of what's to come from the highly anticipated 'Nightfall' EP, and the excitement continues to build as LYOD and Alexis Troy redefine the boundaries of dance music.

Comments