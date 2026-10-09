LOWSUNDAY Shares CALL SILENCE REMIXED With Psychotribe and Sam Rosenthal

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Pittsburgh darkwave-shoegaze band LOWSUNDAY has released a two-track single titled 'Call Silence Remixed' via Projekt Records, featuring remixes by Psychotribe (aka Peter Guellard of DEATĦ B¥ LØVE) and Sam Rosenthal of Black Tape For A Blue Girl. The release reworks the band's original song 'Call Silence' in two different directions.

Lowsunday's new noir video for 'Call Silence - Silent Tribe Remix by Psychotribe' captures tension between partners, set amidst brutalist backdrops including the University of Pittsburgh's Posvar Hall.

Formed in 1994 as Low Sunday Ghost Machine, Lowsunday helped forge the darkwave-shoegaze fusion long before its modern resurgence, building a cult legacy. Resurfacing in 2025 to mark the anniversaries of their debut 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine' and 1999 album 'Elesgiem', the band released their first new music in 25 years with their 'White EP' and 'Black EP', reigniting a sonic vision that bridges dreamlike atmospheres, brooding intensity and otherworldly textures. 'Call Silence Remixed' extends this legacy, bringing three decades of musical history into a new conversation.

The 'Silent Tribe Remix' by Psychotribe (aka Peter Guellard from DEATĦ B¥ LØVE) pushes the song into EBM and electronic territory, transforming its post-punk tension into something darker, more mechanical and hypnotic. The 'Call Silence' Remix by Sam Rosenthal (founder of Projekt Records and the creative force behind Black Tape For A Blue Girl), uses stark drones, spacious electronic layers and distant vocals to uncover a more vulnerable, emotional and atmospheric side.

Formed in 1994 as Low Sunday Ghost Machine, they emerged as a 'retro-futurist' pioneer, blending darkwave and shoegaze long before the genres saw their modern revival. Their legacy was cemented with extended re-releases of their 1996 debut album 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine' and 1999 album 'Elesgiem' (for their 30th and 25th anniversaries). Having played an integral role in Lowsunday's history over the years, Rosenthal served as an important catalyst in their return to music in 2025 after a nearly 25-year hiatus, now a duo made up of original member Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums).

Their recently-released 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - Black EP' and preceding 'White EP' (ranked second in Post-Punk.com's Best EPs of 2025) present the band's first new material released since 1999. Both a reflection and a resurgence, these Lowsunday releases usher in a return marked by production and creative clarity, bridging three decades of sonic legacy with doses of escapism, dreamlike sounds, drones and feedback.

Lowsunday also presents a noir video for 'Call Silence - Silent Tribe Remix by Psychotribe', starring Shane Sahene and Sereny Welsby. Capturing tension between partners, set amidst brutalist backdrops including the University of Pittsburgh's Posvar Hall, the video was filmed, produced and directed by Peter Guellard. Enormous concrete surfaces, repeating geometric patterns, tunnels, corridors, and overwhelming architectural scale provided the intended atmosphere.

'Peter Guellard is an incredibly driven and talented musician and producer. He takes this somewhere completely outside of anything we would've done and his video offers an entirely different experience. What began as a Hitchcock type drama, full of possible endings and unanswered questions, became something deeper—a beautifully constructed mystery. He has captured its coldness, its darkness, its depth, and its contrasts with awesome precision. The imagery has the power of a still ocean: seemingly calm on the surface, yet immense, mysterious, and full of worlds beneath it,' says Shane Sahene.

'Sam Rosenthal's remix captured a vulnerability we seldom show, bringing a completely different vision. The stark, droning layers and almost percussive reverbs create a palpable mood. He managed to uncover and amplify the emotional sentiment within the song, while making it feel entirely new. It's been an honor to have our song reimagined by two people we have so much respect and appreciation for.'

Bobby Spell adds, 'Peter's visual interpretation is as stark as that particular architecture and surroundings, visually creating a feeling of insignificance and loneliness. The feeling of isolation it creates is palpable and Sereny's and Shane's characters compound that feeling with their apparent detachment. Peter had a clear vision of exactly what he wanted to do with it'.

A Polish-born, Pittsburgh-based producer and multi-instrumentalist, Peter Guellard's involvement in the goth and industrial underground stretches back more than three decades. He was part of the influential Polish darkwave/alternative 90s band Blitzkrieg and later with The Electric Hellfire Club, Mace and Dichro before forming DEATĦ B¥ LØVE.

'Shane and I have known each other since the 1990s. Years later, we crossed paths at a goth club night in Pittsburgh, which led to the idea of creating a remix for Lowsunday. I was immediately drawn to 'Call Silence'. Shane's ethereal vocal performance had a haunting quality, while the heavily chorused bass carried a sound that felt instantly familiar to me, recalling the atmosphere of Cocteau Twins and the early Cure. Bringing those elements into my own electronic approach, with influences from EDM and industrial music, created an unusual combination of textures. This remix developed into something different: a collision of atmosphere, rhythm, melancholy, and electronic tension,' says Peter Guellard.

'We wanted the video to reflect the emotional world of the music rather than simply illustrate it. The sense of distance, isolation, and separation from someone you love brought back memories of my youth in communist Poland. I grew up in a concrete apartment high-rise surrounded by rigid geometry, massive residential blocks, schools, passageways, and the monumental Brutalist architecture that defined much of the environment around me. Those structures carry a particular emotional association for me: coldness, loneliness, and loss but also longing for my homeland.'

The result is not a conventional music video. As per Guellard's vision, it feels more like walking slowly through a photographic exhibition: a sequence of carefully composed images in which the characters become figures inside the geometry of these structures. The architecture is not simply background, but another presence in the story, emphasizing the physical and emotional distance between the characters.

Guellard adds, 'A visual piece built around space, repetition, stillness, and absence. In many ways, it connects two very different places and periods of my life: the concrete landscapes of communist Poland that shaped my earliest visual memories and the architecture of Pittsburgh, the city where Shane and I first became part of the same musical community more than three decades ago. That connection between memory, friendship, architecture, and music became the foundation of this work'

As of October 9, 'Call Silence Remixed' is out everywhere, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Lowsunday's two limited edition vinyl EPs and their expanded anniversary reissue albums are also available via Projekt Records' store. Further, Lowsunday's 'She Follows Rain' was also recently released as part of Cherry Red Records' 4-CD boxset 'We Are The Beautiful'.

Lowsunday perform next at Pittsburgh's Brillobox on Friday, October 9. Presented by Play Alone Records, they join Choir Boy, along with Crash Davidian and DJ Krass Advert.

Tracklist

Call Silence (Silent Tribe Remix by Psychotribe)

Call Silence (Sam Rosenthal Remix)

Credits

Lyrics by Shane Sahene

Track 1 written by Shane Sahene, Bobby Spell & Peter Guellard

Produced by Peter Guellard

Track 2 written by Shane Sahene, Bobby Spell & Sam Rosenthal

Produced by Sam Rosenthal

Mastering & cover artwork by Shane Sahene

Released via Projekt Records

Video filmed, produced & directed by Peter Guellard

Starring Shane Sahene & Sereny Welsby

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