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LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY to Tour UK and Ireland Celebrating OCEAN DRIVE

Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker will perform across venues including Bradford Live.

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LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY to Tour UK and Ireland Celebrating OCEAN DRIVE

Iconic British pop-soul duo Lighthouse Family have announced a UK and Ireland tour celebrating their debut album Ocean Drive and all their greatest hits.

Throughout March 2027, the tour will see the duo revisit Ocean Drive alongside fan favourites from across their celebrated catalogue, with dates at venues throughout the UK and Ireland including Bradford Live on Saturday 20 March 2027.

With soulful vocals, uplifting melodies and heartfelt songwriting, Lighthouse Family became one of Britain's most successful musical partnerships. Formed in Newcastle in the early 1990s by vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and songwriter, keyboardist and producer Paul Tucker, the duo went on to sell more than 15 million albums worldwide.

Their debut album, Ocean Drive, released in 1995, introduced a sound built around Baiyewu's distinctive voice and Tucker's gift for melodic, emotionally direct songs. Featuring 'Lifted', 'Ocean Drive' and 'Goodbye Heartbreak', it became a breakthrough success, achieving six-times platinum status in the UK. The 1997 follow-up, Postcards from Heaven, matched that achievement, delivering further favourites including 'High', 'Raincloud' and 'Lost in Space'.

Their third album, Whatever Gets You Through the Day, followed in 2001. In 2019, they returned with Blue Sky in Your Head, their first studio album in 18 years, which reached number three in the UK album chart.

Warm, melodic and rooted in themes of hope, love and resilience, Lighthouse Family's music offers a sense of connection that reaches beyond the era in which it was made. Their songs pair intimate emotion with soaring choruses, creating a catalogue whose enduring appeal lies in its ability to lift the spirits.

As Lighthouse Family return to the live stage, their comeback offers audiences the chance to experience a catalogue defined by warmth, optimism and enduring essential songwriting.

Event Details

Lighthouse Family perform at Bradford Live on Saturday 20 March 2027.

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Thursday 22 October. Membership is available at bradfordlive.co.uk.

General sale tickets will be available from 9:30am Friday 23 October at bradfordlive.co.uk.

Bradford Live is a world class 4,000 maximum capacity entertainment venue located in the heart of Bradford city centre. The former Odeon Cinema was originally built in the 1930s. Following its closure in 2000, the art deco building has been fully restored with a £50m investment, bringing it back to its former glory as a major live music, entertainment, events, and conferencing hub for the city. The venue is operated by global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment.

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