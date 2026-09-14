LET IT DIE HERE Documentary to Premiere on Hulu

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The feature-length documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will premiere on Hulu on September 18th, 2026, following its critically acclaimed debut at the Tribeca Film Festival and a theatrical run. The film is directed by filmmaker Don Hardy (Citizen Penn, Pick of the Litter) and produced by KTF Films, offering an unfiltered portrait of one of the most influential figures in modern music.

Linda Perry: Let It Die Here chronicles the life and career of the GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated songwriter, producer, and 4 Non Blondes frontwoman. Iconic in the nineties for the era-defining hit 'What's Up', Linda Perry has spent the past three decades reinventing herself as one of pop music's most prolific behind the scenes hitmakers. Her songwriting and production credits include Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, The Chicks, Ariana Grande, Weezer, and more.

Beyond the scope of her career, Let It Die Here is an exploration of identity, vulnerability, and creativity. Filmed over several years, the documentary captures Perry as she confronts personal change and a crossroads in her career. The film features unprecedented access to Perry's creative process, along with new performances and candid interviews with close friends, collaborators, and family, including Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, Sara Gilbert, and Kate Hudson.

Reflecting on the film, Linda Perry said: 'I had no intention of making a documentary. Maybe that's why it's so raw and emotional. If I knew I was making one I probably would have tried to control the narrative. Don Hardy captured an extremely intimate time in my life and I am so grateful he did. Though this film is about me, through his lens, I learned so much.'

Director Don Hardy said: 'Linda didn't let me make a film about her legend—she let me make a film about her truth. What you see is someone at a profound crossroads, questioning everything while creating fearlessly. That tension between vulnerability and power is what makes Linda who she is, and it's what makes this story so urgent to tell. I'm honored she trusted me with this moment in her life, and I am thrilled we are partnering with Hulu to share it with audiences everywhere. This is a film that deserves to be experienced together.'

This summer, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here mounted a theatrical release playing in over 20 cities across the nation and in London and is now qualified for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. In addition, the song featured in the film - 'What Lies With You' written by Perry - is in the running for the Best Original Song Oscar. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter listed this song as one of the front runners in that category. The film boasts a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film's Hulu debut coincides with the recent release of Linda Perry's first solo album in over 25 years, also titled Let It Die Here. On the heels of a successful band reunion in 2025, 4 Non Blondes' 1993 single 'What's Up' went viral on TikTok with the 'What's UP / Beez In The Trap' mashup, reaching number 1 on the platform's trending song charts, generating more than 15 billion views and inspired over 5.4 million user-created videos. As a result, the band performed the song on 2026 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, decades after its original release.

More information on the film can be found at lindaperry.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beachwood Entertainment Collective



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beachwood Entertainment Collective

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