Paris Jackson Sets Sophomore Album HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE
The album will feature previously released singles “zombies in love” and “teenage drama."
Paris Jackson will officially release her highly anticipated sophomore album, HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, on August 21st via Republic Records. Alongside the announcement, she has shared the album’s newest single, “stitched (on & on),” out now. Listen to it below.
Following the release of her recent singles “zombies in love” and “teenage drama,” “stitched (on & on)” offers a further intimate glimpse into HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE, the new 11-track body of work. “stitched (on & on)” was initially debuted earlier this summer during paris’ set at BottleRock Napa Valley.
HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE marks an evolution from Jackson's acclaimed 2020 debut, wilted. Drawing inspiration from influences including The Smashing Pumpkins, Pixies, Marcy Playground, and Bright Eyes, the album was brought to life alongside songwriters and producers Linda Perry, Butch Walker, and Jason Lader. See the full tracklist for HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE below.
On Friday, Jackson will kick off her North American run with The Pretty Reckless as support on select dates throughout the summer. Then, she’ll embark on her first-ever headlining tour, Zombies Tour, beginning July 20th in Omaha, NE and running through September. Tickets for Zombies Tour are on sale now at parisjacksonofficial.com.
Jackson made her album debut with 2020's wilted. Created in collaboration with Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra, the record hit #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart upon release. Following wilted, she dropped the lost EP alongside a string of singles including “lighthouse” and “bandaid,” performed headline shows across North America, and toured with the likes of Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, The Revivalists, and more.
As an actor, she has appeared in Lee Daniels’ Star, American Horror Stories, Prime Video’s Swarm, Doctor Odyssey, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. She remains an active ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was honored with the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.
HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE TRACKLIST:
Side A:
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“teenage drama”
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“maker”
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“bang bang”
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“zombies in love”
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“happiest day of my life”
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“evermore”
Side B:
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“sirens”
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“ghost”
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“gaslight”
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“stitched (on & on)”
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“american dream”
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
*Zombies Tour
*Supporting The Pretty Reckless
July 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
July 13 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
July 17 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
July 20 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
July 21 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
July 23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
July 24 - Houston, TX - Bad Astronaut
July 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
July 31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 1 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
August 2 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
August 4 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s - The Starlet Room
August 5 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
August 7 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
August 9 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club - Basement
August 11 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
August 13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
August 15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
August 28 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
August 29 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
September 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
September 3 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
September 6 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival
September 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - Egyptian Room
September 10 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
September 11 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar *LOW TICKETS
September 13 - Ottawa, ON - HISTORY Ottawa
September 24 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
September 25 - New York, NY - Night Club 101 *SOLD OUT
September 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
September 28 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Photo credit: Baylee Barton