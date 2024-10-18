Kylie Minogue Releases New Highly Anticipated New Album 'Tension II'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop icon Kylie Minogue releases her highly-anticipated new album, Tension II – a brand new collection of 13 songs – via BMG.

The high energy, high octane sequel of the Number 1 album and global smash Tension, sees Kylie head further into the electronic space, and is packed full of dance floor anthems. The record includes nine brand new Kylie studio tracks including lead single “Lights Camera Action”, as well as the dance hit “Edge of Saturday Night” with The Blessed Madonna and the collaborations with Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia.

Last month Kylie announced her highly anticipated Tension Tour for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the globe and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. Opening in Kylie’s home country Australia, the tour will then head into Asia and North America before reaching the UK in May and then moving across Europe. Due to phenomenal demand another Madison Square Garden date has been added in New York as well as additional shows in Sydney and London. Tickets for the Tension Tour are on sale now, please visit Kylie.com for more information.

Kylie said: “I am beyond excited about the TENSION TOUR 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action … and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 North American Dates On Sale Now:

March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

2024 has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy Award for the smash hit, “Padam Padam”, attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency and release a series of high profile collaborations. July saw Kylie perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park. Described by The Guardian as “a glorious celebration of pop perfection” (5*) and by Metro as “outrageously good” (5*), Rolling Stone’s 5* review said: “This pop queen’s London takeover proves her unchallengeable place atop the throne remains perfectly intact.” Kylie released her Number 1 album Tension in September 2023 which has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and nearing half a billion streams.

Photo Credit: Erik Melvin

