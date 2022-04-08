Kylie Minogue Releases 'Infinite Disco' Live Album

Kylie Minogue has released her new "Infinite Disco" live album!

Livestreamed in November 2020, the album features live performances from Minogue's "Infiite Disco" online performance, which celebrated the release of her album, "DISCO." The album features tracks from the new LP, as well as favorites like "In Your Eyes," "Light Years," "Slow (a mash up with Donna Summer's iconic "Love To Love You Baby') and "Say Something," performed with the House Gospel Choir.

"Infinite Disco" is available for purchase on vinyl here.

"DISCO" is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, and the first new music since her Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead single 'Say Something', which received global critical acclaim - deemed 'sparkling' by NME and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone. Other tracks included on the album are 'Magic' and 'I Love It'.

For "DISCO", Kylie worked with collaborators Skylar Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo), Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), plus regular collaborator Biff Stannard, alongside others.

Listen to the new live album here: