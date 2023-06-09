Kylie Minogue Drops Extended 'Padam Padam' Mix

Kylie Minogue has dropped an extended mix of her hit single "Padam Padam."

The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto), encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat - this is an instant Kylie classic.

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of pleasure-seeking, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and 8 UK No 1 albums. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT awards, 2 MTV awards and a Grammy. Kylie is the only female artist to score a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Listen to the new extended mix here: