Kylie Minogue Drops Extended 'Padam Padam' Mix

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension.’

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 2 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Kylie Minogue Drops Extended 'Padam Padam' Mix

Kylie Minogue has dropped an extended mix of her hit single "Padam Padam."

The song, produced by Lostboy (Griff, Anne-Marie, Tiesto), encapsulates everything you love about this musical icon. From the euphoric vocals, to the ridiculously infectious chorus and the heart-thumping electronic drum beat - this is an instant Kylie classic.

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of pleasure-seeking, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.  

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams and 8 UK No 1 albums. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT awards, 2 MTV awards and a Grammy. Kylie is the only female artist to score a No 1 album in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Listen to the new extended mix here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kimberly Perry Drops Debut Solo EP Bloom Photo
Kimberly Perry Drops Debut Solo EP 'Bloom'

Produced by Jimmy Robbins, BLOOM paints the picture of an honest woman who has experienced all life's highs and lows and finally found her own voice. Perry penned the entire record herself, alongside other hit songwriters including Jimmy Robbins, Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Sasha Sloan, Casey Brown, and Parker Welling.

2
BBG Steppaa & Sugarhill Ddot Collaborate on Spinnin Photo
BBG Steppaa & Sugarhill Ddot Collaborate on 'Spinnin'

Breakout Newark drill rapper BBG Steppaa shares his vicious new Sugarhill Ddot collab single, “Spinnin.” The Kosfinger and Ayyolucas produced song finds BBG Steppaa and Sugarhill Ddot careening across the rapid beat and trading raw tightly wound verses with one another. It comes complete with a Taegxn directed video.

3
Mineral King Releases New EP Variations Photo
Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

Following the success of their latest singles 'Window Pane,' and 'In The Morningtime,' indie rock sensation Mineral King is back with their highly-anticipated EP, Variations.

4
Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP Photo
Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

A rock and trap-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Austin Jay is in many ways Los Angeles's best-kept secret. Building on the success of previous singles, 'Loving on You' and 'Things You'll Never Know,' he returns with his highly-anticipated self-titled debut EP, Austin Jay, out now across platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'
Buju Banton Releases New Single 'Coconut Wata (Sip)'Buju Banton Releases New Single 'Coconut Wata (Sip)'
Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD