Kygo's Palm Tree Crew to Bring Palm Tree Music Festival To Croatia

Palm Tree Crew has announced a new destination experience at Zrce Beach on the island of Pag in Croatia. Taking place from August 27-September 1 for five days and four nights, Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition is a follow-up to the sold-out Cabo edition that took place between Palm Tree Crew last year in Mexico. The series is now expanding to unique new locations in far-reaching corners across the globe.

Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition will include pool parties, open-air venue takeovers, a huge international lineup, a variety of accommodation packages which includes hotels and catamarans, and exclusive cultural Add On experiences.

Beyond a headlining performance from Kygo, guests can witness phase one sets from beloved South African-Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure, multi-platinum and award-winning artist Sam Feldt, Dutch future house pioneer Don Diablo, fellow Dutch favorite Oliver Heldens, Canadian electronic musician Frank Walker, and German house producer Felix Jaehn. Additional highlights include Yotto, Melé, The Stickmen Project, Arielle Free, Forester, Melé, Jonas Blue, and more, plus more to be announced.

Zrce Beach is located on the picturesque Adriatic island of Pag and is known for being one of Europe's finest party destinations. Palm Tree Music Festival: Croatia Edition will be taking over the famed complex of venues that sprawl along this unmissable coastline, which promises paradisiacal weather and views. Legendary venues on the island include Papaya and Aquarius, which are home to some of the most famed festivals and events in Europe. Their open-air structures allow revelers to watch the sunrise from the comfort of the dancefloor in a destination location.

Guests also have the ability to purchase additional Add On items that will include a variety of unforgettable journeys and experiences. This will include trips to iconic locations like Plitviče Lakes National Park, the largest national park in Croatia which features terraced lakes plus waterfalls, and Olive Gardens of Lun with its 80,000 olive trees. Other Add On for guests to choose from include a Zrmanja River Canoe Safari and a boat party.

Packages for this experience include a variety of hotels, hostels, apartments, and catamarans for guests to choose from, each featuring their own unique style of accommodation. This includes options located on the beachfront and a variety of amenities based on guest selection like outdoor pools, balconies, kitchenettes, exclusive access to pool parties, modern furniture and decorations, air conditioning, full service check-in, WIFI, sun decks, and much more.

Guests can also choose to stay on a catamaran as well. All accommodation packages include a free shuttle bus pass for the island of Pag, saving customers money and time getting around.

For more information about the experience, including payment plans, package upgrades, and FAQs, visit Pollen's website to stay up-to-date with the latest in lineup, pricing, and news.

Headlining Performance

Kygo

Lineup (A-Z)



Arielle Free

Don Diablo

Felix Jaehn

Forester

Frank Walker

Jonas Blue

LP Giobbi

Melé

Nikki Chong

Nora En Pure

Oliver Heldens

Sam Feldt

Secondcity

The Stickmen Project

Yotto

About Palm Tree Music Festival



Palm Tree Music Festival is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, bringing the dream of the tropics to lush locations around the world. Curated by Kygo's Palm Tree Crew, these experiences capture the unmatched feeling of summer in paradise, with majestic beach vibes, unmissable sets by global icons, curated food & drink offerings, unique brand activations, and exclusive VIP experiences. To date, Palm Tree Music Festival has come to the Hamptons and Cabo San Lucas with the goals of expanding across the globe.

About Palm Tree Crew



Founded in 2020 by Kygo, Myles Shear and Austin Criden, Palm Tree Crew Holdings ("PTCH") is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, global live events business and investment arm, all within one unified ecosystem.

Through Palm Tree Festivals, PTC produces immersive experiences that bring together business builders, entrepreneurs, investors, and all lovers of the PTC lifestyle. PTC Brand creates unique products that capture the PTC way of life, promoting happiness and community. PTC Investments is PTC's investment arm and is highly active in the venture and growth community. PTC Investments provides capital to early-stage business builders across the consumer and technology industries in addition to its crypto strategy focused on web3 and the creator economy.

About Pollen



Pollen is a technology company building, curating, and delivering the best experiences for members all over the world. Members enjoy these experiences together with the people they love, creating stronger relationships and unforgettable memories. Members immerse themselves in multi-day itineraries that combine live entertainment, parties, and relaxation time in more than 50 popular destinations. Members can discover and book these experiences exclusively on pollen.co and the Pollen app. Pollen has already launched experiences with mega stars like J Balvin, Diplo, Justin Bieber, and Ozuna.