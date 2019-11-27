Kvelertak Signs to Rise Records & Drops New Song

Rise Records is pleased to announce the signing of Norwegian band Kvelertak. The band will release its label debut, titled Splid, on February 14, 2020.

The band has just shared the brand new song "Bråtebrann." Listen below!

"We are very excited that our new album Splid will be released through Rise Records and we look forward to being a part of the Rise family in the coming years," the band says. "Splid ("discord" in English) is a deep dive into western gluttony, our own stupidity, and the abyss of the earth."

The album was recorded with Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studio in Salem, MA.

SPLID TRACK LISTING:

"Working with Kurt again has been amazing and we're extremely happy with the production," the band continues. "We've pushed ourselves to the edge this last year - musically, physically, and mentally. The result is one hour of catchy riffs, punk rock, and heavy metal influenced by a world in discord to accompany our way towards Ragnarok."



"Rogaland"

"Crack of Doom" Feat. Troy Sanders

"Necrosoft"

"Discord"

"Bråtebrann"

"Uglas hegemoni"

"Fanden ta dette hull!"

"Tevling"

"Stevnemøte med Satan"

"Delirium tremens"

"Ved bredden av Nihil"





