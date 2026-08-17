Kurt Baker to Release Lost Madrid Track WONDER WOMAN via Wicked Cool Records

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Rock 'n' roll singer-songwriter Kurt Baker will release his new digital single 'Wonder Woman' on September 4 via Wicked Cool Records. Backed by a cover of the deep-cut Slade favorite 'When Fantasy Calls,' the single offers the first glimpse of a previously unreleased album Baker recorded in Madrid during the COVID pandemic with Swedish producer Ola Ersfjord and Canadian punk guitarist Mark O'Flaherty.

The release comes just ahead of Baker's appearance with Kurt Baker & The 3AMs at Beauty Bar's 30th Anniversary Bash, presented by Little Steven's Underground Garage and Beauty Bar, on Sunday, September 13 at DROM in New York City. The lineup also features Jon Spencer and Daddy Long Legs, with legendary Patti Smith Group guitarist and Nuggets mastermind Lenny Kaye spinning records as DJ.

After years of living in Spain, Baker recently returned to the United States and settled in New York City, where he continues his life as a recording artist and performer while taking on new responsibilities behind the scenes in the music industry. The move also placed him closer to his home state of Maine—and to the basement music room where boxes of old demos, cassettes, hard drives and forgotten recordings had been collecting dust.

Baker has recorded hundreds of songs throughout his career, with countless demos, unfinished tunes and half-formed ideas scattered across his personal archives. During a recent trip home, after returning from a lobster bake and a few glasses of wine, nostalgia got the better of him. Digging through the vault, Baker stumbled upon something he had nearly forgotten existed: a complete, unreleased album recorded during the pandemic with Ersfjord and O'Flaherty.

Following a year of personal upheaval, and with life finally beginning to turn a corner, Baker decided the time was right to dust off the tapes and let the recordings loose.

The first track to emerge is 'Wonder Woman,' a full-throttle love letter to '70s arena rock and all the superhero women out there rockin' and rollin', kickin' ass and takin' names. Big guitars, a swaggering hook and Baker's unmistakable melodic instincts come together in a song built to be played loud.

The digital flip side finds Baker reaching into the catalog of one of glam rock's most influential bands for his take on 'When Fantasy Calls,' a deep cut from Slade's 1977 album, Whatever Happened to Slade.

The new single follows the recent vinyl reissue of Baker's covers album, Got It Covered, released through Oglio Entertainment. With these lost Madrid recordings finally emerging from the vault—and even more new music already in the works for the year ahead—Baker is keeping the rock 'n' roll machine running.

Tracklist

'Wonder Woman'

'When Fantasy Calls'

Event Details

Little Steven's Underground Garage & Beauty Bar Present: Beauty Bar's 30th Anniversary Bash

Sunday, September 13, 2026

DROM, 85 Avenue A, New York, NY

Lineup: Jon Spencer, Daddy Long Legs, Kurt Baker & The 3AMs

DJ set by Lenny Kaye

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

$20 advance / $25 day of show

Tickets available soon through DICE

After-party to follow at Beauty Bar, 231 E. 14th St., New York, NY

Photo Credit: Meaghan Clear



Photo Credit: Meaghan Clear

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