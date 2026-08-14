GOT IT COVERED by Kurt Baker to Arrive on Vinyl via Oglio Entertainment

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Kurt Baker's power-pop album GOT IT COVERED is arriving on vinyl for the first time, following a remaster of the long-out-of-print 2010 release through Oglio Entertainment. The reissue, available on vinyl and digital formats, features guest appearances from Kay Hanley and producer Linus of Hollywood.

Kurt Baker and Oglio Entertainment have brought a cult favorite back to life. Originally released in 2010 as the explosive introduction to Baker's solo career, Got It Covered has finally received its long-awaited vinyl debut — newly remastered for both vinyl and digital platforms and led by the release of the single, Baker's electrified take on Blondie's classic 'Hanging on the Telephone.'

The official video for 'Hanging on the Telephone' is streaming now.

Produced by Linus of Hollywood and featuring guest appearances from Kay Hanley (Letters To Cleo) and drummer Adam Marcello, Got It Covered captures Baker channeling the spirit of late-'70s and early-'80s new wave, punk, and power pop through seven adrenaline-charged covers from artists like Elvis Costello, Joe Jackson, The Knack, Nick Lowe, and The Vapors.

While the original release quickly became a fan favorite among power-pop devotees, it never appeared on vinyl — until now.

Fully remastered specifically for analog release, the new edition brings added warmth, clarity, and punch to a record that already felt tailor-made for the format. From the frantic hooks of 'Hanging on the Telephone' to the razor-sharp melodies of 'Cruel To Be Kind' and 'Pump It Up,' Got It Covered serves as both a celebration of Baker's influences and a showcase for the sound that would define his solo catalog for years to come.

Baker says:

'Hey everyone — I'm beyond excited to finally share this with you…

For the very first time ever, 'Got It Covered' is coming out on VINYL! This record means a lot to me — it's my first release, and it's a tribute to the songs and artists that helped shape my sound from day one.

'Got It Covered' is a collection of covers of classic power pop songs — the stuff that made me fall in love with melody, hooks, jangly guitars, and timeless songwriting. Getting to put my own spin on these tracks was how I found my voice early on, and that spirit is all over this record.

This re-issue is something special. We've given it a brand new master for vinyl, handled by Justin Perkins at Mystery Room Mastering, so it sounds bigger, warmer, and better than ever on a turntable. It also features all-new artwork, giving it a fresh look while staying true to the original vibe.

Same great power pop essentials — done the KB way — celebrating the classics while cranking up the energy.

And to make it even more special, the first 90 copies are personally signed by me — so if you want one of those, don't wait!

Thanks so much for sticking with me over the years. I can't wait for you to hear (and spin) this one the way it was meant to be heard.'

Best known for his infectious songwriting and decades of relentless touring across the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Baker has built an international following through a timeless blend of classic pop craftsmanship and punk-leaning urgency. Whether fronting his own band, collaborating across the global power-pop underground, or releasing acclaimed solo records, he has remained one of the genre's most consistently celebrated voices — equally indebted to The Beatles, Cheap Trick, Big Star, and the melodic punch of classic punk and new wave.

Critics have spent years praising Baker's ability to bridge eras while still sounding immediate and alive. Billboard called his work 'Power-pop perfection,' while New Noise Magazine wrote that Baker 'would make Elvis Costello proud,' praising his records for being 'brimming with sweet harmonies, razor-sharp hooks, and addictive melodies.' RPM Online went even further, declaring Baker 'something of a power-pop genius.'

Elsewhere, Glide Magazine praised Baker's 'punk-meets-Elvis Costello rocking' approach and noted the 'heavier guitar presence that gives it more energy and intensity,' while American Songwriter described his catalog as 'a total spoil of riches for any fan of 80s culture.' Jersey Beat simply called him 'one of the bright lights keeping the flames of power pop lit.'

Originally released during the early days of streaming, Got It Covered now returns in a format that feels truer to its DNA: a needle-drop soundtrack for fans of skinny-tie new wave, basement-show punk, and endlessly replayable pop songwriting.

The reissue also features updated artwork, new liner notes, and remastered audio for both physical and digital formats.

Track Listing

Side A

1. 'Let Me Out' (Originally by The Knack)

2. 'Hanging on the Telephone' (Originally by Blondie)

3. 'Pump It Up' (Originally by Elvis Costello)

4. 'I've Done Everything For You' (Originally by Rick Springfield)

Side B

5. 'Is She Really Going Out With Him?' (Originally by Joe Jackson)

6. 'Cruel To Be Kind' (Originally by Nick Lowe)

7. 'Turning Japanese' (Originally by The Vapors)

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