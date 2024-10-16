Kurdish Pop Sensation Bana Shares Intoxicating New Single 'Lil Freak'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kurdish Pop princess Bana is back with her empowering new single ‘Lil Freak.' The sultry anthem features Bana’s distinctive fierce attitude and power vocals, whilst also delivering inspiring lyricism. Reminding listeners to step into our power, have the courage to embrace who we really are, and be anyone that we want to be, Bana delivers her fun yet introspective lyrics candidly, as she sings “What is it you want from me / I got something else in mind”. Prepare to be entranced by Bana’s brand new offering, as the earworm chorus hooks you in from the very first moment.

Firmly established as a popstar in her home region of Kurdistan, Bana’s newest English language material fuses musical elements of her roots with a maximalist pop sheen. Frontrunning the hub of surging talent from her hometown, Bana has arrived to empower, and proudly represent Kurdish women in the industry.

Speaking on the new single, Bana said: “Writing ‘Lil Freak’ was by far the most fun I’ve had creating any song so far. It’s an upbeat, energetic party anthem, but it also challenges traditional relationship roles where men are often seen as the dominant ones. Even though the title might suggest otherwise, I’ve long been viewed as a “little innocent girl.” Through this song, I wanted to show a different side of myself, revealing that I’m no longer that girl and in the best possible way.”

She further explained: “For me, this song is a metaphorical shedding of that old image. ‘Lil Freak’ represents breaking free from societal constraints or former versions of ourselves. It’s about reclaiming power, whether in relationships or life in general. Ultimately, I believe we should embrace the freedom to be whoever we want to be, without letting anyone or anything dictate that for us.”

ABOUT BANA

Bana is a 22-year-old pop artist from Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan region’s capital of culture. Having taught herself to speak English through the lyrics of artists like Ariana Grande and One Direction, Bana entered TV singing competition Kurd Idol aged just 16, intending to be the only artist signing in English. Deciding at the last minute to perform one Kurdish song and one in English, Bana’s televised performances were an overnight success, quickly pulling her into the Kurdish music industry where she wrote and released Kurdish music for five years, including her debut album Diway Salêk.

When the opportunity presented itself, Bana came to London with the intention of recording her first English language singles. She would write 18 songs in these early sessions (including ‘Bag of Hearts’), spanning pop, house and even drum and bass production.

Across her forthcoming single releases, Bana weaves elements of Kurdish music, complex melody, local instruments and heavy beats. In the face of potential controversy at home, Bana is defiant in her approach.

With both her Kurdish debut album and her forthcoming English tracks, Bana’s drive, optimism and vocal ability shine through. “I want to make a difference in my country and to be an example for young Kurdish girls,” she declares. “Whatever their dream is, I want to be an example. I exist and you can too.”

