Kunal Merchant Debuts New Single 'Anokha'

NYC-based DJ and producer Kunal Merchant shares his debut original record, 'Anokha,' a captivating addition to his growing discography.

The latest directly follows his April remix of Soof's 'Clipped Wings,' as well as his January track with Soof and their partnership as MWB, 'Monkey Bars'.

Primarily known as an active local DJ within the circuit of NYC's top clubs (Le Bain, Nebula, Superior Ingredients, Jupiter Disco, etc.), Merchant is ready to launch his production career as he joins Kahani's growing imprint Indo Warehouse's roster. Merchant's rapturous cut 'Anokha' is out today across all streaming platforms.

Starting off with an echoing kick, the track immediately transports listeners to a sultry soundscape rife with a propelling intensity from the get-go. Growing with a hypnotic flare, the highly alluring, house-infused cut sports flawlessly layered elements throughout. Surging with various instruments and synth pad touches, 'Anokha' offers a dynamic sonic sphere with an intricate rhythm and pulsating ambiance. Perfectly capturing Kunal Merchant's production sensibilities and signature flair, the latest serves as a stunning debut with Indo Warehouse.

Under Kahani's premier label and collective Nonresident, the experiential series Indo Warehouse focuses on creating a space for all to feel welcome while experiencing a soundscape brimming with blended cultures. Intending to make people move to global sounds, Indo Warehouse now serves as the sister label of Nonresident. The rapidly growing imprint helps celebrate South Asian culture through dance, without being boxed into any one style of sound.

The Indian Concept Of Raga, Which Provides The Basis For Kunal's Earliest Musical Influences, Is An Exercise In Balance. A Rhythmic Structure Played By A Group Of Musicians, It Provides A Foundation For Individual Improvisation. It's A Kind Of Symbiosis: Alone, The Soloist Is Voiceless; Put Him Within The Collective, And His Melody Arises As Naturally As Water From A Spring.

Like The Soloist's Melody, Kunal's Musical Identity Is The Result Of Years Spent On Dancefloors And In The Booth. After Discovering House Music In His Teens-An Evolution From His Boyhood Obsession With New Wave Bands Like Depeche Mode And New Order-He Bought His First Set Of Decks And Taught Himself By Observing Other Selectors.

In The Process, He Gained An Appreciation For The Responsibility That Comes With The Dj's Power. He Learnt The Importance Of The Dialogue Between Performer And Audience, And How Sometimes You Have To Lose Yourself In The Crowd To Allow Your Individuality To Emerge.

And Now His Own Voice Is Rising From The Raga. After Years Immersed In The Rhythm, And Structure, Kunal Is Giving In To The Urge To Break Free And Experiment. His Sound Is Full Of Deep Grooves And Epic Builds, Inviting The Listener In And Sweeping Them Along Through New Sonic Worlds.

What Does This Sound Like In Practice? Come On In And Hear For Yourself. Become Part Of The Music-Its Existence Depends On You.

Listen to the new single here: