Kuma's Corner Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Music Festival

As they commemorate their 15th year as a keystone of the Chicagoland restaurant and music communities, Kuma's Corner will celebrate with a day-long festival featuring some of music's heaviest hitters. The loaded lineup includes metal mainstays Anthrax, heavy music innovators Converge, post-metal's finest Russian Circles, and hometown heavyweights The Atlas Moth and Indian. Taking place on June 27th in Chicago, Kuma's 15th Anniversary Fest will be one of the biggest rock music events of the summer.

For one day only, Kuma's will cross the street to Brands Park at 3259 N. Elston in Chicago to set up for an appropriately legendary day of music, food, drink and festivities. Kuma's will offer some of the best food items from their menu, fest-exclusive delicacies, exclusive beers and innovative craft cocktails. They will also be joined by multiple breweries, local artists, vendors and more. Starting at noon and running until 10pm, this will be an action-packed day for those in attendance and more exciting details are forthcoming.

Ron Cain, Kuma's President, comments: "We are proud and excited to celebrate our 15 year anniversary with all of our loyal supporters and friends by throwing this amazing concert and festival. We are stoked on the amazing lineup highlighted by Anthrax as our headliner; we've have had long-standing relationships with all of the bands playing, and we are going to blow the doors off of the Avondale neighborhood. Join us while we party, drink, and of course eat all of the best foods that Kuma's Corner has to offer!"

Started in 2005 with its flagship location at the corner of Belmont and Francisco Avenues in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, Kuma's originated as a corner bar with solid American bistro fare and has since grown to 5 locations in the Midwest with countless accolades for the finest burgers available on this planet or any other. Kuma's continuously gives back to the communities that support them by donating to a different non-profit each month and encouraging patrons to support Chicago's music scene as well as purveyors that are local and homegrown.

Noted for their continuous support of charities on a local and national level, Kuma's Corner will partner with Hope for the Day - a non-profit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education - to receive a portion of the proceeds from their 15th Anniversary Festival.

General admission tickets are $39 and VIP tickets, which will include exclusive beers, private bar, limited edition swag, VIP restrooms + more, are $99. Tickets will be available at all Kuma's Corner locations and online at EmptyBottle.com as of February 7th.





