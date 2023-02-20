Krystina Alabado Sings 'If I Can Sleep' From Philip David Stern's STONE CROSSED

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls Broadway) is featured on the new release of If I Can Sleep from Philip David Stern's new musical Stone Crossed.

The song is released on the Nyso records label. Stone Crossed is a coming of age story set in the Stone Age. The studio cast album featuring Broadway favs Antonio Cipriano, Will Connolly, Elle Mclemore and many more was released on Broadway records and can be streamed here.

Krystina Alabado made her Broadway debut in 2011 in the Green Day musical, "American Idiot" and has gone on to do many other touring and Broadway productions, including starring as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway in 2019, American Psycho, and the nation tour of Evita.

She was recently seen leading the Pre-Broadway production of "Kiss My Aztec" a new musical comedy written by John Leguizamo. Alabado can currently be seen in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George.

Listen to the new single here: