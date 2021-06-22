Kristen Merritt Announces Debut Album JOI and Shares 'I Don't Think About You'

Today, Brooklyn-based neo-soul artist Kristen Merritt is announcing her debut album, Joi, which will be available on September 14, 2021. Accompanying the news is the rising artist's latest single, "I Don't Think About You," released alongside a Marissa Yates-directed music video. Stream HERE.

From its opening moments, "I Don't Think About You" envelops listeners like a warm summer breeze. Kristen's voice appears suddenly with soothing and alluring comfort as she delivers pensive lines that again demonstrate her ability to create beautiful art by channeling intimate moments and emotions. Meanwhile, the song's smooth beat and live instrumentation build as Merritt unleashes the first taste of her powerful vocal range.

On the song, Kristen shares: "I Don't Think About You' was born out of a place where feelings once unknown and repressed bubbled to the surface during a writing session. It is the song of coming to terms with feelings for someone, feelings that you denied, for feeling as though they were misplaced on that person. In coming to terms with these feelings, I have reflected in the lyrics the "five stages of grief": denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally, acceptance. There is also an additional component of something almost happy/joyous in that acceptance, content with the understanding of the situation, even if it didn't pan out how you wanted it to."

Returning in May with her song, "I'm Done," Kristen Merritt attracted early support on the #NowWatching playlist by Ones To Watch, secured features in Parlé Magazine, Humankind Zine, NYS Music, and landed on Spotify's Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: The Wave playlists.

The songs will appear on Merritt's forthcoming debut album, Joi, an 8-track invitation into the intimate thoughts, experiences, and world of the budding powerhouse. Highlighted by organic, lush instrumentation, unforgettable melodies, and led by Kristen's distinctive voice and clever songwriting, the project serves as a proper introduction to an artist at the cusp of a breakout year. See the album cover and full tracklist for Joi below.

Kristen Merritt - Joi tracklist

1. Breathe

2. Empty

3. I'm Done

4. I Don't Think About You

5. Last Week

6. Lost In Time

7. Rise

8. Take Me

Since emerging with her 2019 debut EP, Spectrum, Kristen Merritt's storytelling has been the clear driving force at the heart of her craft. Inspired by some of the greats, from Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott to contemporaries like H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, and others, Kristen creates music with honesty, vulnerability, and emotion.

Last year, Kristen unveiled three songs, "Thyme," "Never Again," and "Ending." The latter premiered on The Auricular and received Spotify editorial support on Fresh Finds: The Wave, while "Never Again" and "Thyme" received support on New from NYC: R&B and Soul and New from NYC: Indie, respectively. Ready to unveil the first of many chapters, Kristen Merritt's highly-anticipated debut album, Joi, arrives on September 14th.

About KRISTEN MERRITT

Simple, Silly, Soulful -- Kristen Merritt is a must-hear neo-soul artist. Detroit native raised a little bit of everywhere else, Merritt has delighted crowds in many settings from intimate clubs and lounges to larger festival-style events. As a solo artist, Kristen has found her sound in the self-coined "high-key" (high energy) neo-soul genre, with occasional funk and soulful pop influences, telling a powerful story with every song she gives her unique flavor to, while also discovering herself with each release.

Kristen finds her musical roots in groups such as Take Six, and neo-soul greats such as Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, and Jill Scott. These artists defined their genres in terms of their soulful musical compositions and lyrical storytelling ability, both elements from which Kristen takes great inspiration when creating her own music. Newer inspirations of hers include artists such as Daniel Caesar, Jacob Collier, Hope Tala, and H.E.R.

Her musical journey in NYC started from humble beginnings, without prospects on the horizon but with a guitar strapped to her back and big dreams gleaming in her eyes. In the few years leading up to the pandemic, Kristen hit the pavement running, scooping up local performance slots and securing open mics, building her confidence on stage while developing her sound and voice. While in the process of attempting to create other projects, Kristen found herself returning to other pieces she was working on in the background that felt more raw, intimate, and worth exploring. The culmination of those efforts will be released later this year on her debut album, Joi, out Sept. 14, 2021.