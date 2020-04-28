Krewella Founder, Rain Man, Creates New EDM Duo With Oly

In 2016, Rain Man and Oly released Bring Back the Summer (feat. OLY) under Steve Aoki's label, Dim Mak. Bring Back the Summer made top four in Billboard's Top 40 Dance/Mix Play chart, landed on Dim Mak Greatest Hits 2016: Originals, and was remixed and performed by chart-topping artists like Tiësto and Not Your Dope. After the positive response to the collaboration, they wanted to create more driven, melodic EDM crossovers together.

Rain Man was a former member of Krewella, and is credited with hits like Alive, Live for the Night, Come & Get It, Killin' It, Enjoy the Ride, and Do You Still Feel? (feat. MAX). Other artists he has worked with include Sirah, MAX, Boehm, DallasK, Cash Cash, Part Native, Krysta Youngs, Vikki Gilmore, Pegboard Nerds, Emily Warren, and Gareth Emery.

Oly is a singer/songwriter whose tracks include Close by 3LAU, What You Do To Me (feat. Oly) by Not Your Dope, Lights (feat. Oly) by Elk Road and more. Her cover of Adele's song, Hello, garnered over 20 million plays on Soundcloud.

Fast forward to 2020, Rain Man man has teamed up with OLY again to start a brand new project 'XAIA', where his production prowess and OLY's remarkable singer/songwriting abilities create a synergistic reaction bound to lead them into the new decade with spectacular promise.





