Kranium Releases New Collaboration 'Block Traffic'

Dancehall star Kranium is ending 2020 with a brand new single, "Block Traffic," featuring the buzzing Jamaican artist Rytikal. "Block Traffic" has a catchy melody, and showcases the raw talent and clever wordplay of both artists; check out the new release via all DSPs and digital retailers HERE . Listen below.

" Block Traffic ," " Through The Window ," a single Kranium blessed fans with at the top of cuffing season, and "Gal Policy," Kranium's summer hit that took the world and dancehall scene by storm, are all rumored to be a part of a new body of work expected in 2021.

Over the years, Kranium has continuously provided fans with hits that are here to stay, taking over parties and bashments everywhere. All of the hard work seems to paying off as Kranium snagged yet another

GOLD certification ("We Can" - Canada) this year and was recently nominated for the Best Dancehall Act category for the 2021 Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) taking place next year in London.