Kraftwerk to Embark on 2025 North American Multimedia Tour with Ralf Hütter

In 2025, KRAFTWERK, with legendary electro pioneer Ralf Hütter, will return to North America to commemorate their breakthrough album Autobahn and their first U.S. Tour, which took place in 1975.

Bringing together music, visuals and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true “Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art.” Shows will be held in 25 cities across America and Canada starting on March 6, 2025 in Philadelphia. Other markets planned for the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Memphis, Nashville, New York (with dates in Brooklyn and Manhattan), Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more. Alongside the tour, look for Kraftwerk to make their third Coachella festival appearance on April 13 & 20 in Indio, CA.

Earlier this year Kraftwerk completed an extraordinary nine-night concert series celebrating 50 years of Autobahn–which was composed, produced, and recorded by founders Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1974–at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The shows garnered rave reviews in the press, a compass for what’s in store for the MULTIMEDIA TOUR:

Tickets for MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 - 50 Years of Autobahn go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10AM local. Registration for presale opens today, December 5, and presale begins Wednesday, December 11 at 10AM local. Sign up for presale access here.

KRAFTWERK MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 DATES:

DATE – CITY – VENUE

MAR 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

MAR 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

MAR 08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

MAR 10 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

MAR 11 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

MAR 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

MAR 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

MAR 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

MAR 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

MAR 19 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center

MAR 20 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center

MAR 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

MAR 24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

MAR 25 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell

MAR 26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

MAR 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

MAR 29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium

MAR 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

MAR 31 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

APR 02 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

APR 06 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

APR 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

APR 13 - Indio, CA – Coachella*

APR 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

APR 20 - Indio, CA – Coachella*

APR 23 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

APR 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

*Festival appearance

About Kraftwerk:

The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic ‘sound scapes’ and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century. Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip-Hop, from Techno to SynthPop. In their live performances, Kraftwerk composer, author and producer Ralf Hütter illustrates his belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine.

Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties. The concert series at MoMA were followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo), Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin), and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao). Most recently KRAFTWERK played 8 nights with their 8 Catalogue Albums at LA’s famed Walt Disney Hall. In 2014, Ralf Hütter and his former partner Florian Schneider were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Photo courtesy of KRAFTWERK

