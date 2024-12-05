Kraftwerk to Embark on 2025 North American Multimedia Tour with Ralf Hütter

Tickets for MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 - 50 Years of Autobahn go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10AM local.
In 2025, KRAFTWERK, with legendary electro pioneer Ralf Hütter, will return to North America to commemorate their breakthrough album Autobahn and their first U.S. Tour, which took place in 1975.
Bringing together music, visuals and performance art, Kraftwerk concerts are a true “Gesamtkunstwerk - a total work of art.” Shows will be held in 25 cities across America and Canada starting on March 6, 2025 in Philadelphia. Other markets planned for the tour include Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Memphis, Nashville, New York (with dates in Brooklyn and Manhattan), Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and more. Alongside the tour, look for Kraftwerk to make their third Coachella festival appearance on April 13 & 20 in Indio, CA.
Earlier this year Kraftwerk completed an extraordinary nine-night concert series celebrating 50 years of Autobahn–which was composed, produced, and recorded by founders Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1974–at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The shows garnered rave reviews in the press, a compass for what’s in store for the MULTIMEDIA TOUR:
Tickets for MULTIMEDIA TOUR 2025 - 50 Years of Autobahn go on sale to the general public Friday, December 13 at 10AM local. Registration for presale opens today, December 5, and presale begins Wednesday, December 11 at 10AM local. Sign up for presale access here.
DATE – CITY – VENUE
MAR 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
MAR 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
MAR 08 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
MAR 10 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
MAR 11 – Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
MAR 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
MAR 14 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
MAR 16 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
MAR 17 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
MAR 19 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center
MAR 20 – Miami, FL – Adrienne Arsht Center
MAR 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
MAR 24 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
MAR 25 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell
MAR 26 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
MAR 28 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre
MAR 29 – Chicago, IL – The Auditorium
MAR 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
MAR 31 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
APR 02 – Denver, CO – Ellie Caulkins Opera House
APR 06 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
APR 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
APR 13 - Indio, CA – Coachella*
APR 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
APR 20 - Indio, CA – Coachella*
APR 23 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
APR 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
*Festival appearance
The multi-media project Kraftwerk was started in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums. By the mid 1970’s Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic ‘sound scapes’ and their musical experimentation with robotics and other technical innovations. With their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century. Their compositions, using innovative techniques, synthetic voices and computerized rhythms, have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres: from Electro to Hip-Hop, from Techno to SynthPop. In their live performances, Kraftwerk composer, author and producer Ralf Hütter illustrates his belief in the respective contributions of both man and machine.
Starting with the retrospective of their catalogue at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2012, in recent years Kraftwerk have returned full circle back to their origins within the Düsseldorf art scene of the late Sixties. The concert series at MoMA were followed by further presentations at Tate Modern Turbine Hall (London), Akasaka Blitz (Tokyo), Opera House (Sydney), Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles), Fondation Louis Vuitton (Paris), Neue National Galerie (Berlin), and Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao). Most recently KRAFTWERK played 8 nights with their 8 Catalogue Albums at LA’s famed Walt Disney Hall. In 2014, Ralf Hütter and his former partner Florian Schneider were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Photo courtesy of KRAFTWERK
