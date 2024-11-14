Kopper and Kash Reinvent Merle Haggard Christmas Classic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The family trio Kopper and Cash have done it again with their latest Christmas-themed release and Merle Haggard Classic Christmas Song, “If We Make It Through December.” Kopper and Kash is composed of dad (Jeff Pennycoff) and two daughters with spectacular talents like their father, Mia and Ava Pennycoff.

They share their love of country music with the mission to share positivity & inspiration with others as they continue their rise. Some of their prior releases like “The Best I Can” and “True Believer,” showcase the group’s nod to country music storytelling in a way that connects with their fans and followers. With their authentic country twang, beautiful harmonies, and catchy instrumentation, Kopper and Kash have cultivated a sound that is authentic, lovable, and friendly to all audiences.

In this single, Kopper & Cash share a touching story about a struggling father during Christmas time. The lyrics are embedded with vivid imagery, heartbreaking language, and storytelling verbiage. The smooth vocals, catchy guitar licks, and bouncy rhythm make this song the perfect next add to your country heartbreak playlist this holiday season.

Listeners love the storytelling element of Kopper and Cash’s music, and they continue this trend in this latest single. With lyrics like, “If we make it through December / Everything’s all right, I know,” the listener can clearly understand that in this story, the father is worried about disappointing his daughter due to his inability to provide for her this Christmas. They expand upon this idea in the verse; “I don’t mean to hate December / It’s meant to be the happy time of year / but my little girl don’t understand / Why Daddy can’t afford no Christmas gear.”

These powerful lines make this tune relatable and emotionally powerful, further emphasizing the country storytelling elements of this heart wrenching Christmas tune. Kopper & Cash’s intensely captivating vocals and the song's memorable instrumentation will leave this song stuck in your head. They have provided listeners with their newest Christmas morning soundtrack.

