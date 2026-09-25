Kinsley Releases Debut EP LEARN TO LIVE

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Long before she began writing songs, MCA artist and Sony Music Nashville writer Kinsley turned to poetry as a way to process her feelings, experiences and the world around her. That love found its way into songwriting, where she discovered a place to tell stories with the honesty and emotion that have become central to her artistry. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter has unveiled her debut EP Learn To Live, available now via MCA.

'I hope people hear these songs and feel like they can find a piece of their own story in them,' shares Kinsley. 'I've been in places where I didn't have the words for what I was feeling, and music gave me somewhere to put all of that. I want to make music that gives people a place to feel seen, understood and a little less alone, the same way music has done that for me.'

All six tracks were written or co-written by Kinsley. Written with David DeVaul and Jack Hummel, Kinsley sets the tone for the project with 'Pieces of Me,' a deeply personal introduction to her songwriting and the questions of identity that run through the project, set against an increasingly expansive production.

On 'Someone Prayed For Me' and 'Waiting Room,' she delves into darker territory, pulling from personal experiences and the stories of those around her to examine moments of struggle, uncertainty and the search for something to hold onto.

Featuring critically-acclaimed songstress Caitlyn Smith, who also serves as a co-writer on the track, 'Cold July' reflects on the aftermath of a relationship that unraveled in spite of promises that seemed certain.

'Collaborating with Caitlyn Smith challenged me,' Kinsley reveals. 'She pushed me both vocally and lyrically, and I am forever grateful and honored to have her on this song. She truly brings this track to life.'

'Whiplash' taps into Kinsley's lifelong love of rock music, while title track 'Learn To Live (Louder)' closes out the project. As the first original song she posted, 'Learn To Live' resonated with people both online and at writers rounds, marking the beginning of the path that led to this collection and one of the first milestones in her evolution as an artist.

Learn To Live EP Tracklisting

1. Pieces Of Me (Kinsley, David DeVaul and Jack Hummel)

2. Someone Prayed For Me (Kinsley, Chase McDaniel and Clara Park)

3. Waiting Room (Kinsley, Scott Stepakoff and Clara Park)

4. Cold July (ft. Caitlyn Smith) (Kinsley, Lauren Hungate, Gordie Sampson and Caitlyn Smith)

5. Whiplash (Kinsley, Devin Dawson and Josh Kerr)

6. Learn To Live (Louder) (Kinsley)

About Kinsley

MCA singer-songwriter Kinsley creates music rooted in honesty, healing, and human connection. With her debut six-song EP Learn To Live, the 22-year-old blends vivid storytelling, poetic lyricism, and raw, soulful vocals to establish herself as a songwriter with a clear voice and perspective. Having grown up across California, Texas and Tennessee, the Nashville-based artist writes the kinds of songs that make listeners feel seen and understood. An 'old soul' with a lifelong passion for poetry and songwriting, Kinsley approaches music as both emotional refuge and personal expression — creating deeply human songs that live at the intersection of vulnerability and healing. Online at officialkinsleymusic.com.

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall



Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall

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