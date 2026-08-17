Kinsley to Release Debut EP LEARN TO LIVE, Shares Music Video

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Following the announcement of her global publishing deal with Sony Music Nashville, rising singer/songwriter Kinsley announces her debut six-song EP Learn To Live, set for release on September 25 via MCA. Kinsley previews the project and title track with the 'Learn To Live' official music video, available now.

As a writer on all six songs, Learn To Live showcases the 22-year-old as an artist whose songwriting is at the center of everything she creates.

'This project feels like the truest introduction to who I am as a songwriter and as an artist,' shares Kinsley. 'I've spent so much of my life writing to understand what I'm feeling and Learn To Live feels like a collection of those moments. Getting to share these songs with people for the first time is really special.'

To accompany the EP's announcement, Kinsley releases an official music video 'Learn To Live,' offering a look at the people, places and experiences that helped shape her journey while making this project. Moving between candid moments with friends around Nashville, performing for friends and family and scenes of her taking the stage at songwriter rounds, the video reflects on the beginning of this new chapter for Kinsley.

''Learn To Live' was the first original song I posted, and it really seemed to resonate with people, whether it was online or at a writer's round,' reveals Kinsley. 'So the video is really an ode to the song that got me here. I wanted to Raise the Curtain a little on what's been going on in my world between then and where I am now, getting ready to release my first collection of songs, and I owe it all to this song.'

Written solely by Kinsley, the title track offers a reminder that there is a difference between simply making it through life and truly experiencing it:

Six a.m. and the sun is shining through

The broken blinds you swore to fix

But you'll never get to

A kiss goodbye, and you're off and on your way to work

Trying to keep us all afloat

Run your hands all through the dirt

You've gotten so good at hiding your pain

I wonder if you even recognize your name

Your bloodshot eyes tell me more than any word you've spoken

Your calloused hands hold the pain you try to hide

And your raspy voice breathes the long nights and the days you've wasted

I pray you learn to live and not just to survive

I pray you learn to live

Drawing from personal experiences and stories of those around her to explore heartbreak, healing, self-discovery and the complicated process of moving forward, Learn To Live establishes Kinsley as a songwriter with a clear voice and perspective.

Learn To Live EP Tracklisting

1. Pieces Of Me (Kinsley, David DeVaul and Jack Hummel)

2. Someone Prayed For Me (Kinsley, Chase McDaniel and Clara Park)

3. Waiting Room (Kinsley, Chase McDaniel and Clara Park)

4. Cold July (ft. Caitlyn Smith) (Kinsley, Lauren Hungate, Gordie Sampson and Caitlyn Smith)

5. Whiplash (Kinsley, Devin Dawson and Josh Kerr)

6. Learn To Live (Louder) (Kinsley)

About Kinsley

MCA singer-songwriter Kinsley creates music rooted in honesty, healing, and human connection. With her debut six-song EP Learn To Live, set for release September 25, the 22-year-old blends vivid storytelling, poetic lyricism, and raw, soulful vocals to establish herself as a songwriter with a clear voice and perspective. Having grown up across California, Texas and Tennessee, the Nashville-based artist writes the kinds of songs that make listeners feel seen and understood. An 'old soul' with a lifelong passion for poetry and songwriting, Kinsley approaches music as both emotional refuge and personal expression — creating deeply human songs that live at the intersection of vulnerability and healing. Online at officialkinsleymusic.com.

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall



Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall

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