Kino Motel Shares 'Simple Desire'

Melbourne-based duo KINO MOTEL's windy and spacious second single, "Simple Desire", sees Rosa Mercedes take on lead vocal duties, weaving her addictive melodies around deep rolling bass lines. Bandmate Ed Fraser provides a bendy soundscape on guitars and synth, using seemingly elastic notes to bend each section into the next, while Josefin Runsteen completes the composition with some beautifully-vintage drum beats. Under The Radar premiered the track, praising the band's ability to "create a weightless character for the melody, anchored only by an ever-steady rhythm section."

Listen below!

The song opens up and pushes us into an ethereal scene, we hear mellotron with 70s-cult-inspired backing vocals, and Rosa's addictive tones complete each chorus with the line 'Til all the grey will saturate to black and white' - looking for something concrete, devoid of middle ground. Clocking in at just under 3 minutes, this all makes for an intriguing, strange-yet-catchy listen - a sound the band has labeled 'grit pop'.

Simple Desire features drums from Josefin Runsteen (DAMIEN RICE, JENS LEKMAN), and was recorded in Berlin and Melbourne by Sebastian Maschat (THE WHITEST BOY ALIVE) and Ed Fraser respectively, and mastered in Hamburg by Philipp Welsing, with the accompanying moto-action video having been shot in Vietnam. The video for Simple Desire is a sequel to the Bangkok-set first single "Waves" and forms the 2nd of a 5-part series that will see Kino Motel take us around the globe.