Kinkead Entertainment Agency Signs CJ Solar

CJ Solar's live shows opening for Chris Janson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gary Allan, Aaron Watson, 38 Special and others have generated rave reviews, and today the Kinkead Entertainment Agency announces signing the hit artist/songwriter for exclusive booking representation.

"CJ has major stage presence, is an incredible guitar slinger and writes major hit songs for himself and his friends," said Kinkead Entertainment Agency head Bob Kinkead. "I'm betting the farm that in due time CJ will be the next big artist to break out of this town, I believe it. I'm looking forward to great things in 2021 and beyond booking shows across the country!"

The 2019 MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year, Solar spent much of last year opening for Chris Janson and Gary Allan. He kicked off 2020 opening for Aaron Watson as well as his own headline dates before the nationwide shutdown. He has performed countless live stream shows since March, and a full-band, full-production concert recorded at Kinkead Entertainment Agency's TKEA Soundstage in Nashville is being made available to venues nationwide.

"I knew this was the right fit the first time we met," said Solar. "These guys started hustling for us the day we shook hands, and their enthusiasm makes me want to work that much harder. I can't wait to see what the next year brings."

In addition to co-writing his own recent hits "Watered Down Whiskey," "Coming My Way" and "American Girls," Solar co-wrote Morgan Wallen's #1 single "Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and Jameson Rodgers' breakout hit "Some Girls." Rolling Stone Country named him one of their "New Artists You Need To Know," and Taste of Country named CJ one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch."

