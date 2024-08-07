King Pari (FFO Prince, Chromeo) Releasing Debut Album in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



King Pari is like potato chips, popsicles, velcro, slinkies — joyful inventions born from happy accidents. Joe Paris Christensen and Cameron Kinghorn had been playing in the same Twin Cities scenes for years, but when Joe sent Cameron a new tune he’d whipped up on a tape machine, something clicked. “This sounds like how my brain feels,” Cameron said. That session grew into the first King Pari song.

The band’s Minneapolis funk pedigree anchors their music. Both Joe and Cameron played alongside some of Prince’s closest associates, and Joe’s previous band was among the last that Prince personally invited to play at Paisley Park. They’ve also been tapped into the national funk and jazz scenes from the beginning – King Pari’s first gig was opening for Kamasi Washington, before they’d even landed on a name.

Having moved to Los Angeles and signed with Stones Throw, King Pari is starting a new chapter. The duo’s debut album There It Goes is out on October 18th digitally with vinyl to follow shortly. Their new song “Bag. Full. Of. Cash.” is out now. The infectious funk song was written when the guys were “broke as f*ck” and dreamed of finding a sack of cash to spend on car repairs and cheddar cheese.

There It Goes pairs a freewheeling, fun vibe with careful reflection. If listening to it sounds like that moment after a rough patch when things are finally starting to go your way, it’s because that’s the spirit in which it was made – intended to resonate with anyone who has felt confused, curious, heartbroken, sunny, or lost.

The band will be supporting Ginger Root in the UK & Europe this fall. See below for dates.

King Pari Live Dates

Europe

22 Nov - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

Sat 23 - Nov Berlin, DE - Hole44

25 Nov - Cologne, DE - Yard Club

26 Nov - Paris, FR - La Bellevilloise

27 Nov - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

29 Nov - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

30 Nov - Dublin, IE - Whelans

1 Dec - Glasgow, UK - Stereo

2 Dec - Manchester, UK - YES

3 Dec - London, UK - KOKO

Photo credit: Laura Moreau

