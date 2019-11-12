King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce Three-Hour Marathon Shows

Australia's King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced two massive career-spanning marathon shows for Spring 2020. The shows, which will run for three hours and incorporate material from all 15 of the band's records, will take place at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on April 18, 2020 and at Red Rocks in Morrison, CA on May 6, 2020. Pre-sale tickets to the shows will be available this Thursday, November 14 at 10am PT, and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 15 at 10am PT. See below for the full list of currently-announced tour dates.

The stats on King Gizzard's colorful career are stacking up fast: 15 albums in 7 years (including five in 2017 alone), 10 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia, where they are now arguably the country's most innovative, important and productive rock band. International critical acclaim. Headline festival appearances. And perhaps most importantly, a fervent worldwide fanbase who share endless memes, mixes, videos, graphics, theories and discussions, all through which they explore and expand what they have termed "The Gizzverse."

This was a banner year for the band, who also released the thrash-metal worshipping Infest The Rats' Nest alongside the decidedly mellower Fishing For Fishies in 2019. Infest The Rats' Nest saw the group scoring their highest-ever first week sales and chart positions -- the album sold just over 8,600 copies / 10,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, debuted at #1 on the Vinyl chart and #2 on the Alternative Albums chart, and also came in at #3 on the Independent Albums chart, #4 on the Rock Albums chart, #7 on the Billboard Top Albums chart, and #64 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fishing For Fishies peaked at #1 on Billboard's Tastemaker Albums chart and #2 on the Heatseeker and Vinyl Albums charts.

King Gizzard also embarked on a massive world tour this year, with U.S. highlights including Los Angeles'Greek Theatre, NYC's Central Park Summerstage, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club and many more. The band then went on to perform across Europe and Asia, and will resume touring with a run of festivals starting in Jakarta, Indonesia in November. See below for the full list of currently-announced tour dates.

Before releasing the "Mars For The Rich" video game, the band shared three singles from the album -- the wildly heavy "Planet B," the chugging "Self-Immolate," and the blastbeat-laden "Organ Farmer" -- and their absurdly dark accompanying videos. These new tracks prove that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard aren't mere dabbling dilettantes when it comes to thrash and metal. Their love of this ferocious music runs deep, and was previously explored on 2017's apocalyptic concept album Murder Of The Universe, hinted at during the award-winning Nonagon Infinity's more bludgeoning moments and elsewhere in numerous hardcore psychedelic freak-outs in their back catalogue.

In a display of their defiant creative restlessness, the prolific group released the decidedly mellower Fishing For Fishies (ATO) earlier this year, which featured the stomping electro-shuffle "Cyboogie" and the playful title track.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard upcoming tour dates

2019

11/15 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Ornaments 2019

11/16 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Maho Rasop Festival 2019

11/21 - Shanghai, China @ Modern Sky Lab SH

11/23-24 - Singapore, Singapore @ Neon Lights Festival 2019

2020

1/27 - Auckland, NZ @ St. Jerome's Laneway Festival 2020

2/1 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Laneway Festival Brisbane 2020

2/2 - Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Laneway Festival Sydney 2020

2/7 - Adelaide, SA, Australia @ Laneway Festival Adelaide 2020

2/8 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Laneway Festival Melbourne 2020

2/9 - Fremantle, WA, Australia @ Laneway Festival Fremantle 2020

4/18 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre &

5/6 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks &

& - Marathon Set shows

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are: Stu Mackenzie (vocals/guitar/flute), Ambrose Kenny-Smith (harmonica/vocals), Cook Craig (guitar/vocals), Eric Moore (drums), Joey Walker (guitar), Lucas Skinner (bass) & Michael Cavanagh (drums)

Album discography: 12 Bar Bruise (2012), Eyes Like the Sky (2013), Float Along - Fill Your Lungs (2013), Oddments (2014), I'm In Your Mind Fuzz (2014), Quarters! (2015), Paper Mache Dream Balloon (2015), Nonagon Infinity (2016), Flying Microtonal Banana (2017), Murder of the Universe (2017), Sketches of Brunswick East (2017), Polygondwanaland (2017), Gumboot Soup (2017), Fishing For Fishies (2019)





