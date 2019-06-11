Kindness Announces New Album SOMETHING LIKE WAR Out 9/6

Kindness returns with their third full length album titled Something Like A War set for release on September 6, 2019 on Female Energy. The album is a culmination of years spent collaborating with the likes of Robyn, Jazmine Sullivan, Seinabo Sey andCosima among many others. Produced entirely by Kindness themselves (Adam Bainbridge) the record is a collection of works representing a period of reflection and transformation over the course of 4 years following their second record Otherness.

LISTEN TO "HARD TO BELIEVE" WITH JAZMINE SULLIVAN NOW

Now based in London, the album was recorded in several locations, while Kindness was primarily based in New York during the writing and recording of the album. Following a series of select shows in June, Kindness will embark on a world tour in late 2019 with a new live band.

Kindness, who uses they/them pronouns, has remained busy since Otherness, working across several projects: they co-produced five tracks on Solange's album A Seat at the Table, and contributed production, writing, and vocals to Blood Orange's Freetown Soundand Negro Swan albums in addition to production on Robyn's latest album Honey. A sought-after DJ, radio host, writer, collaborator, and lecturer on everything from musical craft and heritage to queerness and history, they've spent the last several years performing as a DJ at venues across the world, from Palais de Tokyo to the Guggenheim Museum, hosted their own radio show on Red Bull Radio in 2016 and 2017, lectured at the Boiler Room in New Delhi and moderated Robyn's Red Bull Music Academy lecture at MOMA in New York. They were recently featured in Solange's Calvin Klein advertisement, shot by Willy Vanderperre, alongside friends Dev Hynes, Kelela and Caroline Polachek.

Tracklist in Full:

Sibambaneni Raise Up Lost Without feat. Seinabo Sey Softness As A Weapon Hard To Believe feat. Jazmine Sullivan Who You Give Your Heart To feat. Alexandria Samthing's Interlude Dreams Fall The Warning feat. Robyn Cry Everything No New Lies feat. Cosima Something Like A War feat. Bahamadia Call It Down feat. Cosima & Nadia Nair





