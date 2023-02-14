Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'

The remastered edition of I Killed The Monster is available for purchase on limited edition vinyl, cassette, and digital.

Feb. 14, 2023  

On February 10, Shimmy-Disc shared the first-time vinyl release of I Killed The Monster, an 11-track compilation of songs written by the celebrated American music legend, Daniel Johnston, whose classic LPs 1990 and Artistic Vice were produced by Kramer - the former at his legendary Noise New York recording studio and the latter at Daniel's home in West Virginia - and released on Shimmy-Disc in 1990 and 1991, respectively.

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more. Kramer produced and mixed most of the songs on the LP, and he himself delivers one of the most startling tracks on this release, Daniel's great masterpiece, "Bloody Rainbow."

All of the songs included on the compilation were re-mastered by Kramer in 2022, and will be available on vinyl for the very first time, and on a limited edition cassette, which will also feature an additional 10 tracks (for a total of 21), from the original 2006 CD-only release.

To celebrate the recent release, today, Shimmy-Disc has shared Kimya Dawson's rendition of "Follow That Dream," alongside a brand new video created by Claus Frølich.

Photo by MACIOCE



