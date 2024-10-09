Kim Gordon Releases 'The Collective' Digital Deluxe Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year saw Kim Gordon release her highly acclaimed and envelope-pushing second solo album, The Collective. The album garnered praise from fans and critics alike with New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, VOGUE, Vulture, and many more all already calling it one of the best albums of 2024. Now, the digital deluxe edition of The Collective has been released via Matador, along with the announcement of a physical deluxe edition set for release on December 13 via Matador. The limited edition, deluxe version of the vinyl record includes a 7” with the 2 bonus tracks housed in the LP sleeve and is pressed on silver vinyl. Pre-order HERE.

The deluxe edition features two new songs, the previously released “ECRP” and new track “Bangin’ on the Freeway” which is accompanied with a video directed by Coco Gordon Moore. Kim spoke on the new release and 2024 saying, “Feel like I’m just getting started! Thanks for all the love!"

Gordon had a whirlwind year, playing packed rooms and festivals across the world including performances at Bumbershoot Festival, Ohana Festival and FORM Arcosanti Festival. Gordon also made her explosive solo late night television debut, performing “BYE BYE” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance below.

Later this month, Kim will head to Europe for a run of dates before wrapping up the year at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival. For a complete itinerary and more information, visit HERE.

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisen’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

October 22 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier

October 23 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre

October 26 – Budapest, HU – House of Music

October 28 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

October 29 – Bern, CH – Dampfzentrale

October 30 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk

October 31 – Brussels, BE – Bozar

November 2 – Malmo, SE – Plan B

November 3 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktyrkan

November 4 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

November 5 – Gothenberg, SE – Pustervik

November 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who

November 9 – Ciutat Vella, ES – Mira Festival

November 11 – Lisbon, PT – Capitollo

November 17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital 2024

Photo Credit: Danielle Neu

