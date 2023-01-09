Kids Return Embarking on US Tour

One of France's brightest new acts, Kids Return (Adrien Rozé and Clément Savoye), will embark on their first headlining tour of the US beginning in February. Tickets are available here.

It comes in support of their debut album, Forever Melodies, released last year via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (homes of Polo & Pan and Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

Already developing a reputation as a band that shines just as brightly on the stage as in the studio, the duo recently debuted a special live session with French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent as part of their Saint Laurent Rive Droite live session series with the dazzling Paris skyline as the backdrop.

Forever Melodies packs nostalgia, staggering sincerity, and the duo's limitless love for arranging melodies into ten skillfully refined tracks that touch on breakups, friendship, love, physical anguish, and growing up. It's an intimate journey into space and time: the soundtrack of Adrien and Clément's lives.

The name Kids Return comes from the Takeshi Kitano film by the same name, one that childhood friends Adrien and Clément immersed themselves in after being quarantined together in Paris in April of 2020, following a failed escape to Los Angeles.

"The movie was our emotional milestone: sensitivity, naivety, melancholy," the band says. This naivety and euphoria became the heart of Kids Return - everything that they create is guided by emotion - allowing themselves to return to these childhood feelings promised by the name they chose.

Kids Return 2023 Tour Dates

Feb 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Feb 12 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Feb 14 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

Feb 18 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Feb 21 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar (Noise Pop Festival)

Feb 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

Photo Credit: Elsa Johanna