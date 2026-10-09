Kid Sistr Share Frantic "ACCELERATOR" Single Ahead of Tour

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Kid Sistr — the Los Angeles-based, all-women trio of bassist Sara, guitarist Sabel, and drummer Becca — have released their new single 'Accelerator,' out now alongside a high-speed music video directed by Jamal Dauda. The clip finds the band caught up in a chaotic crime spree involving a liquor store robbery, a brief stop at a car wash, and a not-so-unfortunate run-in with the law. It's a fitting visual accompaniment to a song that embraces Kid Sistr's particular brand of irreverent, unrestrained fun.

'Our new song 'Accelerator' is like NASCAR if all the drivers were hot gay women in a polycule,' says the band. 'With our new song, we wanted to let the public know that sex between two women is a lot more than prolonged eye contact.'

'Accelerator' arrives following the release of Kid Sistr's American Teenage Prophecy EP via Giant Music this spring. The five-track collection puts queer girlhood, romance, angst, and rebellion at the center of the story, with the project co-produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dua Lipa). The EP has earned praise from NYLON, Consequence, FLOOD, Ones to Watch, Forbes, and others, establishing Kid Sistr as one of the more distinctive new voices in alternative music.

Kid Sistr originally formed as a garage band before evolving into the guitar-driven collision of alt-rock, punk, and pure fun chaos they make today. Their irreverent sense of humor is as central to the band as their music, with SPIN calling it their 'not-so-secret weapon.'

'Accelerator' was co-written and co-produced with Simon Friedhoefer and Katrin Paucz, along with Suzy Shinn, and kicks off Kid Sistr's next chapter just as the band hits the road for a fall tour supporting The Wrecks. The trio recently brought their live energy to a Jam In The Van session and will take 'Accelerator' and songs from American Teenage Prophecy across the country this fall. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Kid Sistr Tour Dates

Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct 17 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct 19 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct 20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Oct 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Oct 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Oct 24 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct 28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

Oct 29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Oct 30 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Nov 01 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

Nov 03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov 04 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

Nov 06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov 07 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov 08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Nov 10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

Nov 13 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Nov 15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Nov 17 – Dallas, TX @ Grenada Theater

Nov 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Nov 19 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

Nov 21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Nov 24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

(all dates supporting The Wrecks)

Photo Credit: Maytal Star

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